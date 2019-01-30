comscore
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition teased by co-founder Lin Bin

Xiaomi Mi 9 device could also get the special Explorer Edition model with Translucent back and triple-rear camera setup.

mi-8-explorer-edition-main

Back in May last year, Xiaomi launched its Mi 8 series of flagship smartphones, commemorating the company’s eighth anniversary. The lineup included three devices – Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. The Explorer Edition stood out for its in-display fingerprint sensor, iPhone X-like facial recognition, and a translucent back with 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi’s co-founder Lin Bin, today asked a question on Weibo about users’ thoughts on Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition model, in how much they are willing to pay for a smartphone with the same features as the Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and bringing back the same translucent back to their next flagship smartphone (Xiaomi Mi 9), although as per Lin Bin, the manufacturing cost of the Explorer Edition is quite expensive than the regular model and hence may result in price increase.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition is rumored to feature 6.4-inches AMOLED display, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is likely to feature a triple-camera setup with the 48-megapixel main camera, 12 megapixels secondary lens, and another 3D ToF module at the back. On the software front, the device could run Android 9.0 Pie-based MIUI 10, backed by 3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ support.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition Specification, Features

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition is a flagship device with 6.21-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood coupled with 8GB of RAM And 128GB non-expandable storage. It features dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup with the primary sensor offering optical image stabilization and f/1.8 aperture. The secondary sensor acts as zoom lens with support for 2x optical zoom. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone supports Face ID and has an under-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0+ support and retails for $560 (around Rs 40,000) in China.

You Might be Interested

Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Mi 8 Explorer Edition
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual 12MP wide-angle + 12MP telephoto
