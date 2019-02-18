comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch with the fastest in-display fingerprint sensor yet
News

Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch with the fastest in-display fingerprint sensor yet

News

The confirmation on this new Mi 9 feature comes from none other than the company's President Lin Bin.

  • Updated: February 18, 2019 10:44 AM IST
xiaomi-mi-9-fingerprint-sensor-detailed

Image Credit: Weibo

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is set to launch on February 20 along with the premium Mi 9 Explorer Edition variant. So far, rumors have hinted at the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner on the smartphone. Now, Xiaomi’s President Lin Bin has confirmed through the Weibo handle that the Mi 9 will be equipped with the fifth-generation screen fingerprint unlocking technology. It will be the fastest optical in-display fingerprint scanning technology ever made available on a smartphone.

According to Lin Bin, the in-display fingerprint scanning technology on the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be arriving with several significant improvements. It will offer 25 percent faster unlocking speed when compared to previous generation in-display fingerprint readers. Moreover, the Mi 9’s screen fingerprint scanner has also been optimized to work efficiently with dry fingers and at low temperatures.

There is a night mode which automatically adjusts the brightness of the fingerprint unlock area on the screen. Compared to previous generations, it can accurately unlock the phone in less than half the brightness. The unlock area on the screen has also been made bigger. This allows the company to lower the position of the unlock area. The experience of unlocking the device is now said to be quite close to traditional physical sensors.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition launching along with the Mi 9 is also expected to come equipped with the same fifth-generation in-display fingerprint scanning technology. Based on the rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with waterdrop notch. It will support full HD+ resolution and will be protected by Gorilla Glass 6.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition confirmed to feature wireless charging, triple cameras

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition confirmed to feature wireless charging, triple cameras

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset will be powering the phone accompanied by 6GB of RAM. It may come with 128GB of storage. It will be arriving with triple rear cameras with Sony 48-megapixel IMX586 as its main sensor. It is also likely to feature a 24-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset is rumored to house a 3,500mAh battery that may come with 27W fast charging and 20W wireless charging.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC
48MP Sony sensor + 12MP + 3D ToF lens
  • Published Date: February 18, 2019 10:44 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 18, 2019 10:44 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite MIUI 10 stable update now rolling out
thumb-img
News
Vivo reportedly working on 44W FlashCharge technology
thumb-img
News
LG's first 5G V50 ThinQ smartphone surfaced online with Sprint branding
thumb-img
News
Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'

Editor's Pick

Apple patent for foldable smartphone shows multiple designs
News
Apple patent for foldable smartphone shows multiple designs
Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite MIUI 10 stable update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite MIUI 10 stable update now rolling out

Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch with the fastest in-display fingerprint sensor yet

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch with the fastest in-display fingerprint sensor yet

Rainbow Six Siege is all set to get an Indian operator this year

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege is all set to get an Indian operator this year

Vivo reportedly working on 44W FlashCharge technology

News

Vivo reportedly working on 44W FlashCharge technology

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

WhatsApp testing a useful feature that may change your experience

Apple patent for foldable smartphone shows multiple designs

Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite MIUI 10 stable update now rolling out

Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch with the fastest in-display fingerprint sensor yet

Vivo reportedly working on 44W FlashCharge technology

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple patent for foldable smartphone shows multiple designs

News

Apple patent for foldable smartphone shows multiple designs
Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite MIUI 10 stable update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite MIUI 10 stable update now rolling out
Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch with the fastest in-display fingerprint sensor yet

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch with the fastest in-display fingerprint sensor yet
Vivo sub-brand IQOO smartphone with triple cameras leaked on live TV

News

Vivo sub-brand IQOO smartphone with triple cameras leaked on live TV
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale starts February 19: Top deals

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale starts February 19: Top deals

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 Pro भारत में मार्च में दे सकता है दस्तक

Goa में Google Maps का इस्तेमाल करने से पहले इस पोस्टर को जरूर पढ़े

गूगल पर 'टॉयलेट पेपर' करेंगे सर्च तो दिखाई देगा पाकिस्तानी झंडा

शाओमी कर रहा है पॉप-अप कैमरा फोन पर काम

19 फरवरी को Zombie Mode के साथ रिलीज होगी PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 अपडेट

News

WhatsApp testing a useful feature that may change your experience
News
WhatsApp testing a useful feature that may change your experience
Apple patent for foldable smartphone shows multiple designs

News

Apple patent for foldable smartphone shows multiple designs
Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite MIUI 10 stable update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite MIUI 10 stable update now rolling out
Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch with the fastest in-display fingerprint sensor yet

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch with the fastest in-display fingerprint sensor yet
Vivo reportedly working on 44W FlashCharge technology

News

Vivo reportedly working on 44W FlashCharge technology