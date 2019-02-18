Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch with the fastest in-display fingerprint sensor yet

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is set to launch on February 20 along with the premium Mi 9 Explorer Edition variant. So far, rumors have hinted at the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner on the smartphone. Now, Xiaomi’s President Lin Bin has confirmed through the Weibo handle that the Mi 9 will be equipped with the fifth-generation screen fingerprint unlocking technology. It will be the fastest optical in-display fingerprint scanning technology ever made available on a smartphone.

According to Lin Bin, the in-display fingerprint scanning technology on the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be arriving with several significant improvements. It will offer 25 percent faster unlocking speed when compared to previous generation in-display fingerprint readers. Moreover, the Mi 9’s screen fingerprint scanner has also been optimized to work efficiently with dry fingers and at low temperatures.

There is a night mode which automatically adjusts the brightness of the fingerprint unlock area on the screen. Compared to previous generations, it can accurately unlock the phone in less than half the brightness. The unlock area on the screen has also been made bigger. This allows the company to lower the position of the unlock area. The experience of unlocking the device is now said to be quite close to traditional physical sensors.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition launching along with the Mi 9 is also expected to come equipped with the same fifth-generation in-display fingerprint scanning technology. Based on the rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with waterdrop notch. It will support full HD+ resolution and will be protected by Gorilla Glass 6.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset will be powering the phone accompanied by 6GB of RAM. It may come with 128GB of storage. It will be arriving with triple rear cameras with Sony 48-megapixel IMX586 as its main sensor. It is also likely to feature a 24-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset is rumored to house a 3,500mAh battery that may come with 27W fast charging and 20W wireless charging.