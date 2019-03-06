Xiaomi Mi 9 gets Moon Mode and live tracking in video in latest MIUI 10 update

Xiaomi Mi 9 has got another MIUI 10 update, but this time for camera improvements. During the launch last month, Xiaomi emphasized on a different type of camera mode for the Mi 9, called the Moon mode. This enables more satellite like imagery of the moon from Mi 9’s camera. The latest update has finally enabled the ‘Moon mode for AI camera.’

Xiaomi has started shipping the latest MIUI V10.2.12.0.PFAEUXM update for Mi 9 smartphone (spotted by Gizchina) with ‘Moon mode for AI camera’ and tracking moving objects feature while recording videos. The company launched the flagship Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, and Mi 9 SE smartphones together last month in China. During first sale on February 26 in China, the Mi 9 sold out in just 53 seconds.

The Mi 9 features 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel triple-camera setup, and a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. The Android 9 Pie OS customized with MIUI skin comes preinstalled on the Mi 9. It is packed with a 3,300mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging and 20W wireless charging. The handset lacks support microSD card and 3.5mm audio jack.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display that is embedded with a fingerprint sensor. The display of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone along with 8GB of RAM, and yo to 128GB of storage. Recently in AnTuTu benchmarking comparison, the Xiaomi Mi 9 recorded a score of 371,849, which is the highest ever for a smartphone.