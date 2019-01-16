Xiaomi demos improved in-screen fingerprint reader; could debut on Xiaomi Mi 9

comscore
The fingerprint sensor has improved in two key areas - accuracy and convenience.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 9:38 AM IST
Among several innovative technologies that came to the masses last year was fingerprint on display (FOD). It was a very handy solution for the fingerprint sensor to be on the front where most interaction takes place. However, the tech first demonstrated by Vivo is still at its nascent stage as accuracy and other issues still persist on the optical biometric solution. Today, Xiaomi President Lin Bin revealed that the company had been working on polishing up the tech, and there are significant improvements in two key areas. Further, this FOD tech could be seen on flagship devices this year like the Xiaomi Mi 9.

The Xiaomi head said that the improved fingerprint-on-display will be a one-touch unlock solution. In other words, it should unlock at a single touch without requiring multiple scans which is the case currently. This could be an indication of the improved accuracy, as far as we understand.

The next disclosure was that the fingerprint sensor will support a much wider area of the screen for scans instead of a tiny space. Now, this isn’t something new as Vivo demonstrated last year but the tech has largely gone unnoticed and hasn’t been used anywhere mostly. As per the demo video put out by the Xiaomi executive, the new reader will scan prints anywhere in an area of 25×50.2mm in the bottom half of the screen, which is super convenient as it doesn’t require eye contact.

Xiaomi has used the in-screen fingerprint reader on the Mi 8 Pro and Explorer Edition but this new solution will require new hardware modules which means we could see it on future Xiaomi flagships including the Xiaomi Mi 9. Samsung is also expected to be bringing a similar but much effective ultra-sonic reader to its flagship Galaxy S10 series next month, and it will be interesting to see how the two solutions compare.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 9:38 AM IST

