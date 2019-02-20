comscore
  Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features
Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

Xiaomi is also expected to unveil a transparent edition of the smartphone with Alita: Battle Angel branding.

  Published: February 20, 2019 9:45 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi 9 colors

Image credit: Xiaomi

While Samsung is gearing to unwrap its next season of Galaxy S10 today at a grand event, Xiaomi is also all set to launch its flagship Mi 9 today in China. The Chinese company is also expected to unveil a transparent edition of the smartphone with Alita: Battle Angel branding. We already know almost all the specifications of the device as Xiaomi has already confirmed a few of them via its official Twitter and Weibo account.

The Chinese company has also shared a couple of official images of the Xiaomi Mi 9. Reports suggest that the Mi 9 would globally make its debut on February 24 at MWC 2019 as the Chinese company has already sent out media invites for the event. One can watch the livestream on the company’s official China website. The event will kick-start at 2:00 PM (11:30 AM IST) in China.

As for the specifications, the flagship could feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, coupled with Gorilla Glass 6 and 90.7 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Leaks suggested that the panel would operate at 2220 x 1080 pixels of resolution and offer 600nits of brightness. It will offer support for Always-on Display and 103.8 percent NTSC wide color gamut as well. Under the hood, the Mi 9 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun asserted that the Mi 9 would be the first smartphone to house the Snapdragon 855 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. Xiaomi has already revealed that the device would be equipped with a fifth-generation optical in-display fingerprint reader. The Chinese company has reportedly claimed the Mi 9 will offer 25 percent faster in-display fingerprint sensor in comparison with its predecessor Xiaomi Mi 8.

Optics wise, the device is said to sport three cameras at the back, consisting of a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom support and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, which will support up to 117-degrees point of view. The setup will be accompanied by laser autofocus apart from LED flash. On the front, there could be a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Rumors are rife that the Mi 9 might be powered by a small 3,300mAh battery and will support 20W of wireless charging and 27W fast charging. The might come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which will be expandable via a microSD card slot. It is expected to ship with the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with Xiaomi’s own MIUI skin on top.

As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is said to cost RMB 3,299 (approximately Rs 34,718) for the 6GB RAM/64 GB storage variant, RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 36,785) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, RMB 3,699 (approximately Rs 38,924) for the 8GB/256GB configuration. The Mi 9 Explorer Edition might be available for RMB 4,999 (approximately Rs 52,540) for the 8GB/256GB configuration. Customers wanting to purchase the 12GB RAM variant might get it for RMB 5,999 (approximately Rs 63,091).

