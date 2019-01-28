comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 9: Leaked teaser hints at a February launch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner
News

Xiaomi Mi 9: Leaked teaser hints at a February launch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner

News

Xiaomi may launch the devices during MWC 2019 but looking at past launches, it is likely that it will opt for a separate event.

  • Published: January 28, 2019 11:14 AM IST
xiaomi mi 9

Photo - Benjamin Geskin

The Xiaomi Mi 9 could launch in February 2019. According to new information, the Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant teased the February 19 launch in an alleged teaser on Chinese social media website Weibo. The teaser also indicated that the Mi 9 is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. This feature is not surprising as most smartphone makers are launching their new flagship smartphones with this feature.

Taking a closer look at the teaser, it looks like the company is promising that the scanner will be fast and reliable. The reason termed the technology as “cool” while pointing that the device will launch in February. The teaser was initially spotted by Android Pure which indicated that the device is likely to launch on February 19. However, the teaser did not indicate any specific date for the launch of the device. It is likely that the company will launch the device with Mi 9 SE and the 5G variant of Mi MIX 3 at a launch event in China next month.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The company may launch the devices at an event during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 but looking at past launches, it is likely that the company will go for a separate event. Talking about the features, as previously reported, the device will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and water drop style notch. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 9 leak reveals full specifications and price; 48-megapixel main camera confirmed

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 9 leak reveals full specifications and price; 48-megapixel main camera confirmed

Moving to the camera department, the device is likely to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor and a 3D time-of-flight sensor on the back. Xiaomi is expected to add a 24-megapixel camera on the front of the device with Sony IMX576 sensor. The device is likely to sport a 3,500mAh battery with support for 32W fast charging while sporting Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2019 11:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google I/O 2019 dates announced
thumb-img
News
How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp is rolling out its Picture-in-Picture feature on its web version
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite is getting ready to introduce a Spectator Mode soon

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Nokia 9, punch-hole camera launching at MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9: Leaked teaser hints at a February launch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner

Mysterious Google devices codenamed 'Medaka' and ‘Salmon' spotted

Google I/O 2019 dates announced

How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 9: Leaked teaser hints at a February launch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner

News

Xiaomi Mi 9: Leaked teaser hints at a February launch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner
How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera

News

How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera
Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go

News

Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go
MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24

News

MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24
LG to unveil its first 5G phone at MWC 2019

News

LG to unveil its first 5G phone at MWC 2019

हिंदी समाचार

रिलायंस 'Jio Celebration Pack': पांच दिनों तक डेली मिलेगा एक्सट्रा 2 जीबी डाटा फ्री, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

एयरटेल ने दोबारा लॉन्च किए 100 रुपये और 500 रुपये के टॉक टाइम प्लान, मिल रही है लाइफटाइम वैलिडिटी

नोकिया के इन तीन स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में हुई कटौती, घटी हुई कीमत के साथ आज से खरीद के लिए उपलब्ध

Realme C1 का अपडेटेड वेरिएंट आज होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi Mi 9: Leaked teaser hints at a February launch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner
News
Xiaomi Mi 9: Leaked teaser hints at a February launch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner
Mysterious Google devices codenamed 'Medaka' and ‘Salmon' spotted

News

Mysterious Google devices codenamed 'Medaka' and ‘Salmon' spotted
Google I/O 2019 dates announced

News

Google I/O 2019 dates announced
How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera

News

How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera
WhatsApp is rolling out its Picture-in-Picture feature on its web version

News

WhatsApp is rolling out its Picture-in-Picture feature on its web version