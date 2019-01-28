Xiaomi Mi 9: Leaked teaser hints at a February launch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner

The Xiaomi Mi 9 could launch in February 2019. According to new information, the Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant teased the February 19 launch in an alleged teaser on Chinese social media website Weibo. The teaser also indicated that the Mi 9 is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. This feature is not surprising as most smartphone makers are launching their new flagship smartphones with this feature.

Taking a closer look at the teaser, it looks like the company is promising that the scanner will be fast and reliable. The reason termed the technology as “cool” while pointing that the device will launch in February. The teaser was initially spotted by Android Pure which indicated that the device is likely to launch on February 19. However, the teaser did not indicate any specific date for the launch of the device. It is likely that the company will launch the device with Mi 9 SE and the 5G variant of Mi MIX 3 at a launch event in China next month.

The company may launch the devices at an event during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 but looking at past launches, it is likely that the company will go for a separate event. Talking about the features, as previously reported, the device will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and water drop style notch. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Moving to the camera department, the device is likely to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor and a 3D time-of-flight sensor on the back. Xiaomi is expected to add a 24-megapixel camera on the front of the device with Sony IMX576 sensor. The device is likely to sport a 3,500mAh battery with support for 32W fast charging while sporting Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box.