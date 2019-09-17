Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone, called Mi 9 Lite in Spain. This is basically a rebranded version of the Mi CC9, which was launched in China earlier this year. Some of the key features of the Mi 9 Lite are triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 710 SoC, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more. Read on to know more about the company’s latest Mi 9 Lite device.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite price and other details

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite comes with a price tag of EUR 319 (approximately Rs 25,200). This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will cost EUR 249 (approximately Rs 27,560). The Mi 9 Lite will be available in three colors, including Boreal Blue, Gray Onyx, and White Pearl gradient finishes.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite specifications

The Mi 9 Lite comes with a tall 6.39-inch AMOLED display and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The more affordable version packs a 6.08-inch AMOLED panel. The devices feature a dot-notch display design, similar to other Redmi budget phones. The display has a Full HD+ resolution and 600nits of maximum brightness. The new Mi smartphone sports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Mi 9 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood. Both the phones will ship with Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 custom UI atop. Talking about the cameras, the Mi 9 Lite bears a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The setup offers AI features as well, which also includes AI scene detection. There is also a dedicated Night mode, and the device also supports ultra slow-motion videos.

On the front, the handset sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which is the same as on the Redmi Y3. The unit offers a large 4,030mAh battery under the hood. It also offers support for 18W fast charging tech. Connectivity options of the Mi 9 Lite include LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Hi-Res audio, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.