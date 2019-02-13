comscore
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos, specifications leaked; waterdrop notch, 48MP camera and more tipped

The Mi 9 will be unveiled on February 20, same day as the Galaxy S10 unveiling.

  Published: February 13, 2019 6:08 PM IST
xiaomi mi 9 live photos leak

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its flagship Mi 9 smartphone in China, and it has already set the event date – February 20, same day as the Galaxy S10 launch. Over the past couple of months, we have come across leaked renders of the Xiaomi Mi 9, and benchmark listing revealing key specifications and features. Now, as we are less than a week away from the unveiling, live images of the smartphone and alleged specifications have surfaced, giving a rough picture about what to expect from the upcoming Xiaomi device.

To begin with, the Mi 8-series was launched with displays having different types of notches. However, if the leaked photos spotted on Weibo (via GizmoChina) are to be believed, the Mi 9 series could come with a uniform, waterdrop style notch. The bottom bezel in the leaked photo looks quite thinner compared to the Mi 8. Leaked specifications reveal that the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The back has a reflective finish, but it is difficult to tell if it is glass or any other material. We can see the vertical triple camera setup on the left, along with an LED flash. The specifications leak hints at a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor and the third, a ToF 3D camera for augmented reality.

Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch in China on the same day as the global Samsung Galaxy S10 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch in China on the same day as the global Samsung Galaxy S10 launch

From the leaked photos, we cannot spot a physical fingerprint scanner, neither on the front or back, which could be a hint that it will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The leaked photos also reveal that volume rocker and power button on the right, and a new button on the left, which could be a dedicated button to invoke the AI assistant. It is likely that the Chinese version of the smartphone will come with XiaoAI assistant, whereas the international version will come with Google Assistant.

Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive

Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive

Lastly, the Mi 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, the leak reveals. We wouldn’t be surprised if Xiaomi also launches other variants with more RAM and storage. The leak further reveals that the smartphone will come with a 3,500mAh battery, support for 27W fast charging, NFC and a USB type-C connectivity. On the software front, the smartphone is expected to run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie OS.

  Published Date: February 13, 2019 6:08 PM IST

