Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked ahead of February 20 event

There seems to be no stopping the leaks around Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 9 flagship smartphone. Even the company itself is actively teasing different aspects of the smartphone. Now, yet another Xiaomi Mi 9 leak has revealed the expected RAM, storage, and prices of each variant.

The alleged specification of the Mi 9 have been doing rounds over the web for quite a while. Now a leaked Xiaomi listing of the alleged Mi 9 series has surfaced online along with the price. According to the leak (spotted by GSMArena), the base variant of the Mi 9 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage could be priced at RMB 3,299 (approximately Rs 35,000).

The 6GB RAM/128GB variant, and 8GB RAM/256GB variant is expected to be priced at RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 37,000), and RMB 3,699 (approximately Rs 39,000) respectively. The alleged screenshot also reveals the price of Mi 9 Explorer Edition. The variant with 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, and partial-transparent back panel is expected to be priced at RMB 4,999 (approximately Rs 52,000).

Xiaomi Mi 9 expected specification and features

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and the front of the device is said to be identical to the OnePlus 6T. The back of the device, on the other hand, is expected to mimic the Huawei P20 Pro with vertically stacked triple-camera setup followed by an LED flash.

As per previous reports, the device will come with a 48-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.75 aperture with Sony IMX586 sensor. The device will use pixel binning technology to output 12-megapixel images in low light conditions for improved image quality. The second camera will sport a 16-megapixel sensor with ultra wide lens providing a focal coverage of 117 degrees and an f/2.2 aperture. This lens will also support macro photography with a minimum focal distance of 4cm. The third sensor will come with a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 2x optical zoom. Mi 9 will also come with a 20-megapixel camera sensor on the front with support for all the features that we have seen in the AI-powered Beauty mode.

The smartphone will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform coupled with the X24 LTE modem. Like the Mi 8 Explorer Edition, the fingerprint sensor on the Mi 9 will be under the display, and the smartphone is tipped to run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. It is said to be backed by a 3,500mAh battery, and use 32W fast wired charging.