  Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi MIX 4 may come with Snapdragon 855 SoC, triple-rear cameras
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi MIX 4 may come with Snapdragon 855 SoC, triple-rear cameras

The Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 4 are the upcoming flagship smartphones from Xiaomi.

  • Published: December 29, 2018 2:03 PM IST
xiaomi mi 9

Photo - Benjamin Geskin

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched the Mi 8-series smartphones in April this year, and their successors are expected to launch around the same time next year. While we are still months away from the official launch, leaks have started pouring – giving a rough idea about the design and specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Previously, tipster Benjamin Geskin shared a render of the Xiaomi Mi 9, and the probable specifications of the smartphone. Based on the render, the Mi 9 is likely to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel, an edge-to-edge display with a smaller notch on top.

The notch will house a selfie snapper and likely a 3D depth sensor. An in-display fingerprint scanner can also be seen in the render. Turning to the back, you have the vertically placed triple-camera setup, and LED flash module. Out of the three cameras, one is expected to be a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, whereas the other two could be 13-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. There is no word on the aperture size, or lens (telephoto / wide-angle) as yet.

And now a new piece of information has been revealed in a research note from GF Securities of Hong Kong which confirms that both the Mi 9 and the Mi MIX 4 smartphones will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 (or Snapdragon 855) SoC, and will boast triple-rear camera setups. The Mi 9 will possibly come with 6GB / 8GB RAM and just like the Mi MIX 3, it could also be offered in a 10GB RAM variant. While there is no word on the storage variants, the smartphone is likely to be powered by a 3,700mAh battery with fast charging (Quick Charge 5.0), and wireless charging feature. Lastly, the smartphone could also get a version wit 5G connectivity.

The Mi MIX 4 will apparently feature what it called a periscope lens which will offer greater optical zoom without taking up more physical space. The Mi MIX 4 may also have a foldable display, though it is yet to be decided by the company. While no other details such as front camera resolution, software and pricing is available at the moment, we expect more leaks to pour in over the next few months.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2018 2:03 PM IST

