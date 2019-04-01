comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 10 stable version brings dynamic notch, bug fixes
News

Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 10 stable version brings dynamic notch, bug fixes

News

The new stable update also adds a couple of new features.

  • Published: April 1, 2019 8:43 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-9-stock-image

Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, and Mi 9 SE smartphones in February. The smartphone highlights Xiaomi’s best ever camera on a smartphone till date, but consumers reported some annoyance with its front display u-shaped notch in real life. The notch on the actual device appeared unpleasant compared to what was shown in marketing renders, hence Xiaomi quickly tweaked it to look aesthetically pleasing.

Now as reported by Mydrivers (via GizmoChina), the Xiaomi Mi 9 is receiving a stable update with a couple of new features. The device is reportedly getting MIUI V10.2.16.0.PFACNXM stable version in China with an optimization of the water drop notch.

Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April

In the changelog, Xiaomi notes Mi 9 would get an option to enable the make the notch more dynamic. The shape is likely to change to different patterns, but unfortunately, no detail has been given by the company. The Mi 9 runs on the latest MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The new update also brings fixes to several issues that affect system security and stability. Lastly, the issue with overlapping call times and notification icons during a call has been fixed.

Xiaomi Mi 9 specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi 9 sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display that is embedded with a fingerprint sensor. The display of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone along with 8GB of RAM, and yo to 128GB of storage.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The Mi 9 features 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel triple-camera setup, and a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. The Android 9 Pie OS customized with MIUI skin comes preinstalled on the Mi 9. It is packed with a 3,300mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging and 20W wireless charging. The handset lacks support microSD card and 3.5mm audio jack.

  • Published Date: April 1, 2019 8:43 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 10 stable version brings dynamic notch, bug fixes
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 10 stable version brings dynamic notch, bug fixes
Vivo V15 goes on sale today: Here are 5 alternatives

News

Vivo V15 goes on sale today: Here are 5 alternatives

Best April Fool's Day pranks from tech companies like Google, OnePlus, Amazon and more

News

Best April Fool's Day pranks from tech companies like Google, OnePlus, Amazon and more

PUBG Mobile ban lifted by Ahmedabad Police

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban lifted by Ahmedabad Police

Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report

News

Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 10 stable version brings dynamic notch, bug fixes

Facebook adds user-control feature for News Feed

Vivo V15 goes on sale today: Here are 5 alternatives

Best April Fool's Day pranks from tech companies like Google, OnePlus, Amazon and more

Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 10 stable version brings dynamic notch, bug fixes

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 10 stable version brings dynamic notch, bug fixes
Vivo V15 goes on sale today: Here are 5 alternatives

News

Vivo V15 goes on sale today: Here are 5 alternatives
Xiaomi announces 20 new products in China: Everything you need to know

News

Xiaomi announces 20 new products in China: Everything you need to know
Xiaomi looking to generate revenue by monetizing internet services in India: Report

News

Xiaomi looking to generate revenue by monetizing internet services in India: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG vs Fortnite vs Apex Legends: जानें तीनों गेम्स में कौन है ज्यादा दमदार

ये 6 स्मार्टफोन इस हफ्ते होंगे बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

आधार से पैन कार्ड को लिंक करने की डेडलाइन 6 महीने बढ़ी

Vodafone ने अपने यूजर्स के लिए दोबारा पेश किए 50 और 100 रुपये वाले रिचार्ज प्लान

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने चुपके से लॉन्च किया Surface Book 2 का नया मॉडल, जानें क्या है खास

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 10 stable version brings dynamic notch, bug fixes
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 10 stable version brings dynamic notch, bug fixes
Facebook adds user-control feature for News Feed

News

Facebook adds user-control feature for News Feed
Vivo V15 goes on sale today: Here are 5 alternatives

News

Vivo V15 goes on sale today: Here are 5 alternatives
Best April Fool's Day pranks from tech companies like Google, OnePlus, Amazon and more

News

Best April Fool's Day pranks from tech companies like Google, OnePlus, Amazon and more
Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report

News

Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report