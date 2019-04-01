Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 10 stable version brings dynamic notch, bug fixes

Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, and Mi 9 SE smartphones in February. The smartphone highlights Xiaomi’s best ever camera on a smartphone till date, but consumers reported some annoyance with its front display u-shaped notch in real life. The notch on the actual device appeared unpleasant compared to what was shown in marketing renders, hence Xiaomi quickly tweaked it to look aesthetically pleasing.

Now as reported by Mydrivers (via GizmoChina), the Xiaomi Mi 9 is receiving a stable update with a couple of new features. The device is reportedly getting MIUI V10.2.16.0.PFACNXM stable version in China with an optimization of the water drop notch.

In the changelog, Xiaomi notes Mi 9 would get an option to enable the make the notch more dynamic. The shape is likely to change to different patterns, but unfortunately, no detail has been given by the company. The Mi 9 runs on the latest MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The new update also brings fixes to several issues that affect system security and stability. Lastly, the issue with overlapping call times and notification icons during a call has been fixed.

Xiaomi Mi 9 specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi 9 sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display that is embedded with a fingerprint sensor. The display of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone along with 8GB of RAM, and yo to 128GB of storage.

The Mi 9 features 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel triple-camera setup, and a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. The Android 9 Pie OS customized with MIUI skin comes preinstalled on the Mi 9. It is packed with a 3,300mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging and 20W wireless charging. The handset lacks support microSD card and 3.5mm audio jack.