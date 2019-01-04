comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 leak reveals full specifications and price; 48-megapixel main camera confirmed
News

Xiaomi Mi 9 leak reveals full specifications and price; 48-megapixel main camera confirmed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to launch in late February, and will go on sale sometime in March.

  • Published: January 4, 2019 3:36 PM IST
xiaomi mi 9

Photo - Benjamin Geskin

Xiaomi Mi 9, the next flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, was recently confirmed to come with triple rear camera setup. Now, a new leak originating from China has revealed full specifications of the device. The leak confirms that it will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera that uses Sony’s IMX586 sensor paired with a 12-megapixel secondary shooter and a 3D time-of-flight camera. At the front, the Mi 9 is tipped to feature a 24-megapixel shooter with Sony IMX576 sensor.

The Mi 9 will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and the front of the device is said to be identical to that of the OnePlus 6T. The back of the device is expected to mimic the Huawei P20 Pro with vertically stacked triple-camera setup followed by LED flash. The Mi 9 will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform coupled with X24 LTE modem. It will start with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Nokia 9 PureView, Samsung Galaxy 10, Huawei P30 Pro and more: Top smartphones to launch in 2019

Also Read

Nokia 9 PureView, Samsung Galaxy 10, Huawei P30 Pro and more: Top smartphones to launch in 2019

Like the Mi 8 Explorer Edition, the fingerprint sensor on the Mi 9 will be under the display, and the smartphone is tipped to run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. It is said to be backed by a 3,500mAh battery, and use 32W fast wired charging. It will not support wireless charging, which could be a bummer for those looking towards premium features.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Key Features

The Mi 9 is said to measure 155x75x7.6 mm in dimensions, and is expected to become official at Mobile World Congress in late February. The device could go on sale in March at a starting price of RMB 2,999 (around Rs 30,500). The leaked specifications seem plausible but it should be taken with a pinch of salt since these details haven’t been officially confirmed. We will have to wait until Xiaomi makes Mi 9 official, but the question is whether it adds support for 5G in all the global markets.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2019 3:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor 10 Lite with dewdrop notch to launch in India sometime in mid-January
thumb-img
News
Motorola P40 leak reveals punch hole camera design
thumb-img
News
Mozilla Thunderbird performance and design improvements coming soon
thumb-img
News
Apple App Store breaks record with $1.22 billion sales during 2018 Christmas week

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Asus unveils first Chrome OS tablet, 3 new Chromebooks ahead of CES 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets stable Android 9 Pie

Camera maker RED teases ‘Lithium’, a 3D camera for its Hydrogen One smartphone

Honor 10 Lite with dewdrop notch to launch in India sometime in mid-January

Honor 8A with dewdrop notch, dual tone glass design leaked

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 9 leak reveals full specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 leak reveals full specifications
Motorola P40 leak reveals punch hole camera design

News

Motorola P40 leak reveals punch hole camera design
Sony Xperia XZ4 appears on Geekbench

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 appears on Geekbench
Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows front design sporting punch-hole camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows front design sporting punch-hole camera
Alleged foldable Xiaomi device appears in short hands-on video

News

Alleged foldable Xiaomi device appears in short hands-on video

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल ने 1 लाख से अधिक यूजर्स को अपने साथ जोड़ा

Honor 8A dewdrop नॉच और ड्यूल टोन ग्लास डिजाइन के साथ 8 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Honor 10 Lite जनवरी में होगा लॉन्च, जानें खास फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

एयरटेल ने पेश किया 76 रुपये का रिचार्ज प्लान, कॉल के साथ डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

गूगल कर रहा है फोल्ड होने वाले पिक्सल स्मार्टफोन पर काम : रिपोर्ट

News

Asus unveils first Chrome OS tablet, 3 new Chromebooks ahead of CES 2019
News
Asus unveils first Chrome OS tablet, 3 new Chromebooks ahead of CES 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets stable Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets stable Android 9 Pie
Camera maker RED teases ‘Lithium’, a 3D camera for its Hydrogen One smartphone

News

Camera maker RED teases ‘Lithium’, a 3D camera for its Hydrogen One smartphone
Honor 10 Lite with dewdrop notch to launch in India sometime in mid-January

News

Honor 10 Lite with dewdrop notch to launch in India sometime in mid-January
Honor 8A with dewdrop notch, dual tone glass design leaked

News

Honor 8A with dewdrop notch, dual tone glass design leaked