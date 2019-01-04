Xiaomi Mi 9 leak reveals full specifications and price; 48-megapixel main camera confirmed

Xiaomi Mi 9, the next flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, was recently confirmed to come with triple rear camera setup. Now, a new leak originating from China has revealed full specifications of the device. The leak confirms that it will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera that uses Sony’s IMX586 sensor paired with a 12-megapixel secondary shooter and a 3D time-of-flight camera. At the front, the Mi 9 is tipped to feature a 24-megapixel shooter with Sony IMX576 sensor.

The Mi 9 will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and the front of the device is said to be identical to that of the OnePlus 6T. The back of the device is expected to mimic the Huawei P20 Pro with vertically stacked triple-camera setup followed by LED flash. The Mi 9 will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform coupled with X24 LTE modem. It will start with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Like the Mi 8 Explorer Edition, the fingerprint sensor on the Mi 9 will be under the display, and the smartphone is tipped to run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. It is said to be backed by a 3,500mAh battery, and use 32W fast wired charging. It will not support wireless charging, which could be a bummer for those looking towards premium features.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Key Features

The Mi 9 is said to measure 155x75x7.6 mm in dimensions, and is expected to become official at Mobile World Congress in late February. The device could go on sale in March at a starting price of RMB 2,999 (around Rs 30,500). The leaked specifications seem plausible but it should be taken with a pinch of salt since these details haven’t been officially confirmed. We will have to wait until Xiaomi makes Mi 9 official, but the question is whether it adds support for 5G in all the global markets.