comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 to boast over 24W fast charging support, hints CEO Lei Jun
News

Xiaomi Mi 9 to boast over 24W fast charging support, hints CEO Lei Jun

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 is likely to boast charging support that is much faster than the recently launched Redmi Note 7.

xiaomi-redmi-y2-review-bgr-india-5

Xiaomi has kicked off 2019 with some big changes that include splitting off the Redmi brand, and launching a new Redmi Note 7 in a completely new avatar. Now, it seems Xiaomi’s own brand will be focusing on solely premium handsets while the Redmi offshoot will cater to the budget segment. Anticipating such a move, Chinese social media users quizzed Xiaomi founder Lei Jun on Weibo about the Mi 9. A particular question regarding the fast charge capability of the flagship was asked during the exchange. And here’s what the company executive had to say.

A Xiaomi follower wanted to know whether the unreleased Xiaomi Mi 9 flagship would feature 24W fast charge or more. The Xiaomi founder replied by saying that it will definitely be faster and it will be good. The statement was made with the new Redmi Note 7 in perspective, which comes with 18W fast charge but not a quick charging brick. This means that we are likely to see anything above 18W fast charge in the Xiaomi Mi 9, in the worst-case scenario. Rumors surrounding the handset have suggested 32W fast charge along with a 3,500mAh battery on the handset.

Recently, a Xiaomi device codenamed “Cepheus” appeared on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. While it is early to say, this could potentially be the Xiaomi Mi 9. As per the listing, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will rock Android 9.0 Pie, and 6GB of RAM apart from the newest Qualcomm mobile SoC which is not a surprise.

Additionally, rumors also suggest that the Xiaomi 9 may also be equipped with a 48-megapixel lens (Sony IMX586). The rear is believed to house a triple camera setup with an additional 12-megapixel, and 3D TOF sensors accompanying the main sensor. And with Xiaomi now concentrating on only the flagship segment, it’s possible we could see a brand new design for the series this year with a focus on premium looks and feel.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s First Look

Xiaomi released the Mi 8 last year in May, and a similar time frame can be expected for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 9. Some speculations hint at a possible unveiling at MWC 2019 in Barcelona next month.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 10:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report
thumb-img
News
LG V40 ThinQ India launch expected soon, to be Amazon exclusive
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched

Honor 10 Lite India launch LIVE updates

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Open Beta 11 now available

Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

Xiaomi Mi 9 to boast over 24W fast charging support, hints CEO Lei Jun

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched

News

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched
Xiaomi Mi 9 to boast over 24W fast charging support, hints CEO Lei Jun

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 to boast over 24W fast charging support, hints CEO Lei Jun
Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end

News

Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today
Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India

News

Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Honor View 20 अमेजन पर हुआ प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, फ्री मिल रहे हैं 3 हजार के ईयरफोन

Realme 2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

LG V40 ThinQ भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, होगा अमेजन एक्सक्लूसिव

Huami ने भारत में लॉन्च की Amazfit Verge स्मार्टवॉच, फोन की तरह कर सकते हैं कॉल

शाओमी ने किया दावा, 15 दिनों में बेचेंगे रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो के 10 लाख स्मार्टफोन

News

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched
News
Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched
Honor 10 Lite India launch LIVE updates

News

Honor 10 Lite India launch LIVE updates
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Open Beta 11 now available

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Open Beta 11 now available
Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

News

Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report
Xiaomi Mi 9 to boast over 24W fast charging support, hints CEO Lei Jun

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 to boast over 24W fast charging support, hints CEO Lei Jun