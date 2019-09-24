comscore Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G with 30W wireless charging launched: Price, features
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G with 30W wireless charging unveiled: Check price and other details

Xiaomi's new Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It supports 40W wired super flash charging, 30W wireless super flash charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Read on to know more.

  Published: September 24, 2019 2:15 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi has unveiled its second 5G smartphone, called Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, in China. The newly launched Mi 9 Pro 5G is the most powerful smartphone in Xiaomi’s product portfolio right now. It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 90.7 percent screen to body ratio. The entire display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor too. Xiaomi’s new 5G phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It uses an external Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

It sports a triple rear camera with 48-megapixel Sony sensor. This setup also includes a 12-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultrawide camera sensor. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. On the software end, the Mi 9 Pro 5G ships with MIUI 11 out of the box. There is a 3,300mAh battery and it supports 27W fast wired charging.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It supports 40W wired super flash charging, 30W wireless super flash charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Xiaomi claims that the 30W wireless super flash charge can deliver top up the phone in 69 minutes. With 45W charger, the company says one can get a full charge in 48 minutes.

The device leverages “VC liquid cooling + 5 layers of graphite + high thermal conductivity copper foil + thermal gel” stereo cooling system. It comes with a 1.04CC large sound chamber, and supports NFC and Xiao AI 3.0 voice assistant too. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band GPS and USB-C. The handset lacks a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

As for the pricing details, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at RMB 3,699 (approximately Rs 36,800). The 8GB + 256GB will cost RMB 3,799 (approx Rs 37,800) in China. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at RMB 4,099 (approx Rs 40,800). Lastly, there is also a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, which will be available for RMB 4,299 (approximately Rs 42,800). It will go on sale in China from September 27.

