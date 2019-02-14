comscore
Xiaomi Mi 9 renders hint at a 3D gradient finish on the back; transparent edition to pack four cameras

This comes right after the company hinted that it is planning to launch a new product at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi 9 Transparen Edition

Image credit: Telegram group 'Xiaomiui Global'.

Xiaomi is all set to launch its upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 9 at a launch event on February 20 in China. This is on the same day when Samsung is planning to launch its flagship, Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup. With just days left before the launch of the device, we have already seen leaked real-world images of the device. Hours after the real world images leaked, a new leak comes with a clear render of the upcoming device. According to the leak, the device is likely to come with a 3D holographic gradient finish on the back.

We have already seen something similar on the likes of Vivo NEX, and the recently launched Honor View20. According to the renders, the finish is likely to be the mix of the two above mentioned finishes. In addition to the finish, the back panel will also be slightly rounded on the edges. The renders also confirm the rumors that the company is planning to add three camera sensors along with a dedicated flash unit on the back of the device. In addition to this, new renders for the Transparent Edition of the Xiaomi Mi 9 have also surfaced on the internet.

All these renders were initially posted on Chinese social media website Weibo and then later spotted on a dedicated Telegram group ‘Xiaomiui Global’. The render for the ‘Transparent Edition’ of the Mi 9 comes with a quad camera setup on the back. It is likely that the fourth camera may be the Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. It is likely that the company will launch both the devices on February 20 in China.

This comes right after the company hinted that it is planning to launch a new product at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. As reported previously, the company has not revealed what it is planning to launch. It is quite possible with the teasers that the company may showcase the Mi 9 at MWC 2019.

