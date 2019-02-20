Xiaomi Mi 9 scores 107 on DxOMark, beats Google Pixel 3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9

comscore
The new Xiaomi flagship smartphone is ranked third on the DxOMark scale.

  Published: February 20, 2019 1:58 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi‘s newest flagship smartphone, the Mi 9 was launched the in China today, following which the DxOMark scores of the smartphone are out. The new Mi 9 has scored 107 on the DxOMark scale essentially beating out the other heavyweights like Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Google Pixel 3 which have scores of 103 and 101 respectively. This puts the Mi 9 third on the list of the best cameras on smartphones. The first and the second positions on that list are occupied by Huawei‘s Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro smartphones both of which are scored at 109.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 comes with a triple-rear camera setup, which consists of Sony IMX586 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom support, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, which will support up to 117-degrees point of view. The setup is accompanied by laser autofocus apart from LED flash. On the front, there could be a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Xiaomi had claimed that the Mi 9 comes with better optics than the Apple iPhone XS Max which seems to have been corroborated by DxOMark. The benchmarking website claims that the Mi 9 does extremely well in low-light conditions, and had the best flash seen on any smartphone yet. The portrait mode and telephoto lens have also been praised by the company. In terms of video shooting the Mi 9 has beaten out all competition, and has scored 99 which is the highest yet.

Xiaomi Mi 9 specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi 9 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, coupled with Gorilla Glass 6 and 90.7 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. The Mi 9 price begins at $445 and will be available in the coming weeks in China.

  Published Date: February 20, 2019 1:58 PM IST

