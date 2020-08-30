Xiaomi is offering its MIUI 12 version to yet another Mi device this week. The Mi 9 SE in China is now the latest phone from the brand to get the latest MIUI update. Interestingly, the global variants of the Xiaomi Mi 9 got the version few weeks back. And now it’s time for the Chinese variant of Mi 9 SE to experience the latest features. Also Read - Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology, will launch with 2021 phones

As you might be aware, MIUI 12 is also built over the Android 10 operating system. However, the new version brings interface changes and also adds a slew of privacy-centric features. The MIUI 12 update Mi 9 SE in China is sized at 833MB and reports say its version number is V12.0.2.0.QFBCNXM. And even though this is a stable update, users have talked about bugs affecting device performance. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India, brings Helio G35 and MIUI 12 based on Android 10

Mi 9 SE made its debut back in 2019, so for those who lost hope about getting MIUI 12, they’ll be pleased. The new MIUI version is a step in the right direction from the brand. After all, multiple security reports have suggested that Xiaomi uses MIUI software to screen data of users. And what better way to quash those concerns than making the OS foolproof. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro gets updated to MIUI 12 version

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE specifications

Mi 9 SE is the cheaper version of the Mi 9 and the Mi 9 Explorer Edition. The toned-down version comes with a price label of RMB 1999 (approximately Rs 21,155). The handset features an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers a massive 48-megapixel camera primary rear camera.

The smartphone bears a 5.97-inch AMOLED display. While the standard Mi 9 packs Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon chipset, the Mi 9 SE is built around a Snapdragon 712 SoC. The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM as standard and the storage options will be 64GB and 128GB. It is backed by a small 3,070mAh battery, while the standard variant offers 3,500mAh battery. The lower-end variant supports 18W of fast-charging.

