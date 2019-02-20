Xiaomi Mi 9 SE with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched in China: Price and specifications

Xiaomi today launched its flagship Mi 9 in China with the powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset, 20W wireless charging and triple camera setup. At the event, the company also revealed that the device will be equipped with the X50 modem and support 5G. Xiaomi has also unveiled a cheaper version of the smartphone, called Mi 9 SE. The toned-down version comes with a price label of RMB 1999 (approximately Rs 21,155). The handset features an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers a massive 48-megapixel camera primary rear camera.

The smartphone bears a 5.97-inch AMOLED display. While the standard Mi 9 packs Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon chipset, the Mi 9 SE is built around a Snapdragon 712 SoC. The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM as standard and the storage options will be 64GB and 128GB. It is backed by a small 3,070mAh battery, while the standard variant offers 3,500mAh battery.

The lower-end variant supports 18W of fast-charging. Xiaomi has stuffed in three cameras on the rear side of the phone. There is a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. Besides, the company has also launched a Mi 9 Transparent Edition, which sports a faux transparent back. The Transparent Edition supports up to 40W of fast charging and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage option.

Besides, the regular Xiaomi Mi 9 is priced at 2999 (approximately Rs 31,748) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the Mi 9 Transparent Edition will be available for RMB 3999 (approximately Rs 42,391) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The devices will be available for pre-orders starting from today and will go sale in China on February 26. Interested customers can purchase the smartphones via its official website as well as e-commerce sites including JD.com, Suning and others.