comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 SE with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched in China: Price and specifications
News

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched in China: Price and specifications

News

The toned-down version of Mi 9 comes with a price label of RMB 1999 (approximately Rs 21,155).

  • Published: February 20, 2019 3:18 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi today launched its flagship Mi 9 in China with the powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset, 20W wireless charging and triple camera setup. At the event, the company also revealed that the device will be equipped with the X50 modem and support 5G. Xiaomi has also unveiled a cheaper version of the smartphone, called Mi 9 SE. The toned-down version comes with a price label of RMB 1999 (approximately Rs 21,155). The handset features an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers a massive 48-megapixel camera primary rear camera.

The smartphone bears a 5.97-inch AMOLED display. While the standard Mi 9 packs Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon chipset, the Mi 9 SE is built around a Snapdragon 712 SoC. The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM as standard and the storage options will be 64GB and 128GB. It is backed by a small 3,070mAh battery, while the standard variant offers 3,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi debuts Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera, 20W wireless charging: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Xiaomi debuts Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera, 20W wireless charging: Price, Specifications

The lower-end variant supports 18W of fast-charging. Xiaomi has stuffed in three cameras on the rear side of the phone. There is a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. Besides, the company has also launched a Mi 9 Transparent Edition, which sports a faux transparent back. The Transparent Edition supports up to 40W of fast charging and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage option.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s First Look

Besides, the regular Xiaomi Mi 9 is priced at 2999 (approximately Rs 31,748) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the Mi 9 Transparent Edition will be available for RMB 3999 (approximately Rs 42,391) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The devices will be available for pre-orders starting from today and will go sale in China on February 26. Interested customers can purchase the smartphones via its official website as well as e-commerce sites including JD.com, Suning and others.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC
48MP Sony sensor + 12MP + 3D ToF lens
  • Published Date: February 20, 2019 3:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features
thumb-img
Gaming
Google announces GDC 2019 keynote, might unveil new gaming project
thumb-img
Deals
Top smartphone deals of the day

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi debuts Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera, 20W wireless charging: Price, Specifications
News
Xiaomi debuts Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera, 20W wireless charging: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi Mi 9 DxOMark scores revealed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 DxOMark scores revealed

Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update

News

Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update

Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched in China: Price and specifications

OnePlus to showcase 5G prototype at MWC 2019

Xiaomi debuts Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera, 20W wireless charging: Price, Specifications

Ericsson starts deploying 5G-ready telecom equipment Vodafone Idea network

Xiaomi Mi 9 DxOMark scores revealed

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched in China: Price and specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched in China: Price and specifications
Xiaomi debuts Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera, 20W wireless charging: Price, Specifications

News

Xiaomi debuts Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera, 20W wireless charging: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi Mi 9 DxOMark scores revealed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 DxOMark scores revealed
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features
Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

हिंदी समाचार

Ericsson केस: चार हफ्तों में 453 करोड़ नहीं दिए तो अनिल अंबानी जाएंगे जेल!

वीवो के सब-ब्रांड iQOO का पहला स्मार्टफोन 1 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च!

PUBG Mobile का Zombie मोड खेलने में है जबरदस्त, तस्वीरों में देखें

Vivo V15 Pro भारत में 4 कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

शाओमी ने लॉन्च की लेटेस्ट स्मार्टवॉच, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched in China: Price and specifications
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched in China: Price and specifications
OnePlus to showcase 5G prototype at MWC 2019

News

OnePlus to showcase 5G prototype at MWC 2019
Xiaomi debuts Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera, 20W wireless charging: Price, Specifications

News

Xiaomi debuts Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera, 20W wireless charging: Price, Specifications
Ericsson starts deploying 5G-ready telecom equipment Vodafone Idea network

News

Ericsson starts deploying 5G-ready telecom equipment Vodafone Idea network
Xiaomi Mi 9 DxOMark scores revealed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 DxOMark scores revealed