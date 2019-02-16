comscore
Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more

Xiaomi also claims that its Mi 9 will come with a “40 percent smaller” bottom chin than what we saw in the Mi 8.

Xiaomi Mi 9 colors

Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi is planning to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 9 in a launch event on February 20. The event is likely to be held in China and it is on the same day when its rival Samsung will launch its latest Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup. After the February 20 launch, previous reports have indicated that the company is planning to showcase the device at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 along with some Internet of Things (IoT) smart connected products. Some information about the device has already leaked out on the internet but the latest leak gives us more about the specifications of the device.

According to a few screenshots leaked on Slash Leaks and a number of teaser tweets by official Xiaomi handle, we have a near complete picture of the specifications of the Mi 9. According to new information and previous reports, the device will be powered by 7nm fabrication-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 12GB RAM. The device is expected to come with a 3D face recognition feature along with in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. The company also claims that it will come with a “40 percent smaller” bottom chin than what we saw in the Mi 8. Teasers also hint that the device will also come with support for fast charging.

As previously reported, the device will come with a 48-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.75 aperture with Sony IMX586 sensor. The device will use pixel binning technology to output 12-megapixel images in low light conditions for improved image quality. The second camera will sport a 16-megapixel sensor with ultra wide lens providing a focal coverage of 117 degrees and an f/2.2 aperture. This lens will also support macro photography with a minimum focal distance of 4cm. The third sensor will come with a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 2x optical zoom. Mi 9 will also come with a 20-megapixel camera sensor on the front with support for all the features that we have seen in the AI-powered Beauty mode.

According to the reports, the company has also teamed up with the new movie “Alita: Battle Angel” for the promotion of the smartphone. The tie-up is quite prominent in recent tweets from the company. The leaked information also stated that the device will come with support for aptX and aptX-HD Bluetooth audio protocols for better sounding audio. The device will also come with an infrared sensor and NFC for connectivity.

Leaked information also confirmed that the transparent back variant, the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition of the device will sport a quad camera set up on the back instead of the triple camera setup that we have seen in the Mi 9. According to the information, the fourth lens will likely come with ToF (Time of Flight) sensor as the Chinese text translates to “periscope light variable lens” while talking about the sensor. Xiaomi has already revealed the official renders of the device giving us a look at the 3D holographic gradient finish on the back.

Xiaomi Mi 9 camera samples showcase 48 megapixel images with impressive detail and colors

According to a report by GSMArena which is based on a tweet by @I_Leak_VN and similar information by Slash Leaks, the regular version of the device is likely to come with 3,499 RMB which amounts to Rs 36,851 and the Mi 9 Explorer Edition is likely to be priced at 5,999 RMB which is about Rs 63,182. For comparison, the Mi 8 was priced at 2,699 RMB which amounted to Rs 28,426.

