Xiaomi Mi 9 sold out within seconds; next sale on March 5 in China

Xiaomi recently launched flagship Mi 9 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and offers support for 20W Wireless flash charging. Today was the first flash sale of the Mi 9 and the device went out of stock within 53 seconds, as per an image posted by Xiaomi on Weibo. Xiaomi didn’t reveal the information regarding the exact amount of units sold. Customers wanting to purchase the Mi 9, can reportedly pre-order it in European countries, including Spain, Italy, and France.

The smartphone will be available in 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option in the European market, Gizmochina reports. As for the specifications, the Mi 9 sports a 6.39 inch AMOLED display with the resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset aided by 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The device comes in 64GB/128GB internal storage options.

Similar to other smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi also offered triple rear sensors. The rear camera setup comprises of a massive 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a single 10-megapixel camera sensor for shooting selfies. Xiaomi is also touting the MIUI experience for enhanced blue light filter mode. The handset offers Qualcomm’s Quick Charge and Qi Wireless standard 20W wireless flash charging tech as well.

It is said to top up the flagship 37 percent faster than the standard wireless charging pads. Additionally, the next flash sale of the Xiaomi Mi 9 is on March 5 in China. Besides, the handset managed to score 107 on DxOMark, which is said to be slightly higher than the score of Google Pixel 3, Apple iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 9. It comes with a starting price of €449 (approximately Rs 36,200) for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and €499 (approximately Rs 40,200) for the 128GB storage option.