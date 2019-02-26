comscore
  • Home
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 sold out within seconds; next sale on March 5 in China
News

Xiaomi Mi 9 sold out within seconds; next sale on March 5 in China

Xiaomi's flagship Mi 9 smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and offers support for 20W Wireless flash charging.

  • Published: February 26, 2019 6:36 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi recently launched flagship Mi 9 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and offers support for 20W Wireless flash charging. Today was the first flash sale of the Mi 9 and the device went out of stock within 53 seconds, as per an image posted by Xiaomi on Weibo. Xiaomi didn’t reveal the information regarding the exact amount of units sold. Customers wanting to purchase the Mi 9, can reportedly pre-order it in European countries, including Spain, Italy, and France.

The smartphone will be available in 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option in the European market, Gizmochina reports. As for the specifications, the Mi 9 sports a 6.39 inch AMOLED display with the resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset aided by 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The device comes in 64GB/128GB internal storage options.

MWC 2019: Xiaomi announces Mi MIX 3 5G and Mi 9 for global market

Also Read

MWC 2019: Xiaomi announces Mi MIX 3 5G and Mi 9 for global market

Similar to other smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi also offered triple rear sensors. The rear camera setup comprises of a massive 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a single 10-megapixel camera sensor for shooting selfies. Xiaomi is also touting the MIUI experience for enhanced blue light filter mode. The handset offers Qualcomm’s Quick Charge and Qi Wireless standard 20W wireless flash charging tech as well.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi A2 First Look

It is said to top up the flagship 37 percent faster than the standard wireless charging pads. Additionally, the next flash sale of the Xiaomi Mi 9 is on March 5 in China. Besides, the handset managed to score 107 on DxOMark, which is said to be slightly higher than the score of Google Pixel 3, Apple iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 9. It comes with a starting price of €449 (approximately Rs 36,200) for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and €499 (approximately Rs 40,200) for the 128GB storage option.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC
48MP Sony sensor + 12MP + 3D ToF lens
  • Published Date: February 26, 2019 6:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro specifications, features all but confirmed ahead of March 5 launch
thumb-img
News
Oppo flagship smartphone leaks with 10x lossless zoom, iPhone-style notch
thumb-img
News
Vivo iQOO TENAA listing reveals full set of specifications, features ahead of launch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to get quad-camera setup

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 9 sold out within seconds; next sale on March 5 in China
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 sold out within seconds; next sale on March 5 in China
Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 Lite XL clear FCC certification, could launch soon

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 Lite XL clear FCC certification, could launch soon

Samsung Galaxy A10 case leak gives us a glimpse at the design

News

Samsung Galaxy A10 case leak gives us a glimpse at the design

Oppo F11 Pro specifications, features all but confirmed ahead of March 5 launch

News

Oppo F11 Pro specifications, features all but confirmed ahead of March 5 launch

MWC 2019: ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC unveiled

News

MWC 2019: ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC unveiled

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Xiaomi Mi 9 sold out within seconds; next sale on March 5 in China

Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 Lite XL clear FCC certification, could launch soon

Samsung Galaxy A10 case leak gives us a glimpse at the design

Oppo F11 Pro specifications, features all but confirmed ahead of March 5 launch

MWC 2019: ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC unveiled

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 9 sold out within seconds; next sale on March 5 in China

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 sold out within seconds; next sale on March 5 in China
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets special offer, price down to Rs 11,999 on Flipkart and Mi.com

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets special offer, price down to Rs 11,999 on Flipkart and Mi.com
Oppo flagship smartphone leaks with 10x lossless zoom, iPhone-style notch

News

Oppo flagship smartphone leaks with 10x lossless zoom, iPhone-style notch
Vivo iQOO TENAA listing reveals full set of specifications, features ahead of launch

News

Vivo iQOO TENAA listing reveals full set of specifications, features ahead of launch
Google: Android One devices grow by 250 percent as Android Go overtakes the entry-level

News

Google: Android One devices grow by 250 percent as Android Go overtakes the entry-level

हिंदी समाचार

सावधान! नई अपडेट के बाद सैमसंग Galaxy S9 और Galaxy S8 duo में आई ये प्रॉब्लम

एयरटेल ने देशभर में 500 जगहों पर बनाए WiFi Zone, कंज्यूमर्स को मिलेगा 10GB फ्री डाटा

एक TV से ज्यादा कनेक्शन के लिए Airtel Digital TV ने मल्टी कनेक्शन प्राइस किए पेश

फ्लिपकार्ट में शुरू हुई द ग्रैंड गैजेट डेज सेल: 13 हजार रुपये में मिल रहा है लैपटॉप

सोनी ने MWC 2019 में पेश किया Xperia L3 स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 sold out within seconds; next sale on March 5 in China
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 sold out within seconds; next sale on March 5 in China
Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 Lite XL clear FCC certification, could launch soon

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 Lite XL clear FCC certification, could launch soon
Samsung Galaxy A10 case leak gives us a glimpse at the design

News

Samsung Galaxy A10 case leak gives us a glimpse at the design
Oppo F11 Pro specifications, features all but confirmed ahead of March 5 launch

News

Oppo F11 Pro specifications, features all but confirmed ahead of March 5 launch
MWC 2019: ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC unveiled

News

MWC 2019: ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC unveiled