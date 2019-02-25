comscore
Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown reveals triple-camera module, wireless charging coil and more

Xiaomi has officially shared teardown images of its recently launched flagship Mi 9 smartphone.

Recently, Xiaomi announced its flagship Mi 9 smartphone at an event in China. On Sunday, the global edition of the phone was introduced at the ongoing MWC 2019 tech extravaganza in Barcelona, Spain. Xiaomi’s Product Direct Wang Teng Thomas has shared the official Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown images to reveal its internals.

The very first components that can be seen after removing the back panel of the Xiaomi Mi 9 are the wireless charging coil and NFC module. Underneath the charging coil is the 3,300mAh battery. The Chinese manufacturer has incorporated the new 20W fast charging technology on the device. It takes around one hour and 40 minutes to fully charge the device wirelessly. The battery also supports 18W fast charging through Quick Charge 4.0.

The 7000-series aluminum frame equipped with heat-dissipating gel is present inside the Mi 9. The motherboard module has P2i nano-polymer to safeguard it from water damage. On the frontside of the Mi 9’s board is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform along with RAM and storage. The Mi 9 comes in models such as 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The heat spreaders thermal paste is applied on the processor, RAM and storage to prevent them from overheating.

The three camera sensors are placed in a single module that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 16-megapixel wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture. The daughterboard placed towards the bottom feature external speaker and USB-C among other components.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 has a 6.39-inch S-AMOLED display with waterdrop notch. It is protected by a Gorilla Glass 6. The notch houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The backside of the phone features a Gorilla Glass 5 back panel. Xiaomi is selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB model as the starting edition of the Mi 9 in China with a price tag of 2,999 RMB (approximately Rs 31,700). The Mi 9 has a starting variant of 6GB RAM + 64GB model in Europe. It is priced at 450 euros (Rs 36,200 approximately).

