Xiaomi Mi 9 teased to featured a wide-angle lens; will be shown off at MWC 2019

The existence of Xiaomi’s Mi 9 was solely restricted to the rumor mills until yesterday when the company officially dropped the first teaser of the flagship smartphone. The handset is set to launch on February 20 which sets it on a direct collision course with Samsung’s grand launch of the Galaxy S10 series. Now, it’s already known that Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship will feature a triple-camera setup but there was no official indication of it even though leaks have been aplenty. Now, the company has released a teaser that not only reveals the triple-camera setup, but also hints at what the setup would comprise of. Moreover, the teaser shared as a poster on Twitter, also confirms Xiaomi will show off the device at MWC 2019.

As we can see in the poster, it isn’t hard to guess that there will be a wide-angle lens on the smartphone besides a traditional dual setup of primary and depth lenses. It’s good to see Xiaomi opting for a wide-angle lens instead of a TOF sensor for now as those seem to be more in-demand for portraits.

Besides that, we’ll have to venture into leaks territory to give you an idea of the spec-sheet. Being Xiaomi’s flagship, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variants of the smartphone. The handset is believed to be toting a water-drop notch design with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display and a 3,500mAh battery.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

The Xiaomi Mi 9 has leaked in clear images recently after the official teaser came in yesterday. Moreover, the company could also finally bring its flagship to other Asian countries this year as the handset was found on some certification portals outside of China.