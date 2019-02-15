comscore
Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO

Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28.

  Published: February 15, 2019 5:00 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 9

While Samsung is all set to unwrap its Galaxy S10 family on February 20, Xiaomi is also set to take the wraps off its flagship Mi 9 in China on the same day. The global launch date of the Mi 9 is scheduled for February 24 in Barcelona at MWC 2019. The Chinese company has been teasing its upcoming smartphone, and now Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has revealed that the handset will come with four cameras, including one selfie shooter and three cameras at the back.

Today, Jun and Yuan in a chat video confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be built around Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset, Gizmochina reports. The device will feature a waterdrop-style notch, as per a recent teased image by the company. It is codenamed as “Battle Angel” and in the latest chat video, they also revealed that the Mi 9 is a very colorful device.

Reports claim that the Snapdragon 855 chipset will be assisted by X24 LTE modem, instead of the Snapdragon X50 LTE modem. This further suggests that Xiaomi Mi 9 won’t support 5G connectivity. Furthermore, last month, a Xiaomi flagship smartphone was allegedly spotted on Geekbench with “Xiaomi Cepheus” moniker, which is said to be Mi 9. As for other specifications, the forthcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 is speculated to pack a 6.4-inch waterdrop-style notched display.

The handset is expected to offer an in-display fingerprint reader. The Chinese company could include a 3,500mAh battery, with support for 27W fast charging. Optics wise, the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 12-megapixel camera sensor and a 3D ToF lens. The device could come with a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 selfie camera sensor on the front. Besides, the company is expected to launch Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
