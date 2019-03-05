Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019

AnTuTu has released its list of top 10 smartphones with best performance for the month of February. The top three positions are respectively held by Xiaomi Mi 9, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, and the Nubia Red Magic Mars gaming phone. The top 10 best performance phones list contains those devices that were benchmarked between February 1 and February 28.

The recently launched Xiaomi Mi 9 is the new entrant that has directly gained the numero uno position in the list. The Snapdragon 855 powered Mi 9 has recorded an average benchmarking score of 371,849. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT that is also powered by the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform is listed on the second position with an average benchmarking score of 353,469.

The gaming-focused Nubia Red Magic Mars smartphone fueled by Snapdragon 845 is in the third position with a score of 320,763. The next four places on the list are occupied by Huawei’s Kirin 980 chipset driven smartphones. The Mate 20 holds the fourth position with a score of 306,984, followed by the Honor V20 with a score of 306,726. The Mate 20 X is place in the sixth position with 304,325 score. The Honor Magic 2 is on the seventh spot with 301,442 score.

The gaming-focused Asus ROG Phone, Xiaomi’s Black Shark Helo gaming smartphone and Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition, all powered by Snapdragon 845 mobile platform, have occupied the last three places on AnTuTu’s top 10 list of best performance smartphones for February 2019. These devices have scored 297,953, 297,473 and 296,953 respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e smartphones were announced in February. However, they are not mentioned in the list because they haven’t released in the Chinese market yet. The Galaxy S10 series are expected to release in China on March 8. Hence, there is a possibility that the next month’s best performance smartphones list by AnTuTu could be led by the Snapdragon 855 powered Galaxy S10 phones.