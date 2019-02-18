comscore
Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition confirmed to feature wireless charging, triple cameras

The Mi 9 will have the fastest wireless charging feature with a 20W supply, as revealed by Xiaomi officials.

  • Updated: February 18, 2019 9:27 AM IST
Image Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi’s Mi 9 is among the most peculiar upcoming devices of 2019. The company itself took an active part in revealing specifications and official renders of the device before an official launch. And these weren’t any renders or specifications. Each day the company revealed a key feature of the smartphone with intricate details such as the triple rear camera. Now, a couple of days ahead of launch, the company’s official handle on Weibo has shared a video revealing the transparent edition of the Mi 9 in its full glory.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition was shown off in an Alita: Battle Angel ultimate trailer. It’s already known that Xiaomi is making a limited edition smartphone for the sci-fi movie, and this video reveals exactly that. From what we see in the trailer, it is now clear that the handset has a triple-camera setup at the back, and wireless charging feature as well. A previously leaked image of the alleged Mi 9 Explorer Edition showed quadruple cameras, but this upcoming edition continues to be under the wraps.

Leaks online have so far hinted that prices of the Xiaomi Mi 9 could start around $370 (approximately Rs 26,400), which is remarkable for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-device. Moreover, 20W wireless charging has been confirmed by officials which means that the device would be the fastest wireless charging smartphone at launch. Also, the battery is pegged at 3,200mAh, which is a bit smaller than 3,400mAh on its predecessor.

