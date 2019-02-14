Xiaomi Mi 9 camera samples showcase 48 megapixel images with impressive detail and colors

Days after Xiaomi announced that it is planning to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 9 on February 20 in China, the first camera samples of the device have started appearing on the internet. This comes hours after the company indicated that it may be showcasing the Xiaomi Mi 9 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. The initial batch of images was posted on Chinese social media website Weibo by top-ranking Xiaomi officials including Xiaomi Group co-founder Wang Chuan, Co-Founder and President Lin Bin, and Founder Lei Jun.

The initial batch of images showcases an impressive amount of detail in the images while exhibiting the full scope of what the 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back of the device can achieve. The images showcase the detail, clarity, good color reproduction and improved portrait capabilities that the company has managed to achieve in Xiaomi Mi 9. The watermark on the images seems to confirm that the device will come with a triple camera set on the back. This is in line with the MWC teaser that the company posted on its official Twitter account.

As previously reported, the first sensor on the Mi 9 is likely to be responsible for depth mapping while the second will be the primary 48-megapixel camera sensor. The third sensor on the device is likely to come with an ultra-wide lens. These images come right after the company teased a render of the Transparent Edition of the Xiaomi Mi 9. The renders of the device indicate that Xiaomi may put a quad camera setup on the device.

It is likely that the fourth camera sensor on the device may be a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor though the company has not confirmed anything. It is also possible that the company may add a sensor with a telephoto lens for zooming capabilities. This comes right after the company revealed that the Mi 9 will come with a 3D gradient finish on the back panel. As pointed previously, we have seen something similar with the Vivo NEX.