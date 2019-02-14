comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 camera samples showcase 48 megapixel images with impressive detail and colors
News

Xiaomi Mi 9 camera samples showcase 48 megapixel images with impressive detail and colors

News

The first sensor on the Mi 9 is likely to be responsible for depth mapping while the second will be the primary 48-megapixel camera sensor.

  • Updated: February 14, 2019 10:27 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 9 Camera samples

Image credit: Weibo

Days after Xiaomi announced that it is planning to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 9 on February 20 in China, the first camera samples of the device have started appearing on the internet. This comes hours after the company indicated that it may be showcasing the Xiaomi Mi 9 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. The initial batch of images was posted on Chinese social media website Weibo by top-ranking Xiaomi officials including Xiaomi Group co-founder Wang Chuan, Co-Founder and President Lin Bin, and Founder Lei Jun.

The initial batch of images showcases an impressive amount of detail in the images while exhibiting the full scope of what the 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back of the device can achieve. The images showcase the detail, clarity, good color reproduction and improved portrait capabilities that the company has managed to achieve in Xiaomi Mi 9. The watermark on the images seems to confirm that the device will come with a triple camera set on the back. This is in line with the MWC teaser that the company posted on its official Twitter account.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

As previously reported, the first sensor on the Mi 9 is likely to be responsible for depth mapping while the second will be the primary 48-megapixel camera sensor. The third sensor on the device is likely to come with an ultra-wide lens. These images come right after the company teased a render of the Transparent Edition of the Xiaomi Mi 9. The renders of the device indicate that Xiaomi may put a quad camera setup on the device.

Image credit: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi 9 renders hint at a 3D gradient finish on the back; transparent edition to pack four cameras

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 9 renders hint at a 3D gradient finish on the back; transparent edition to pack four cameras

It is likely that the fourth camera sensor on the device may be a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor though the company has not confirmed anything. It is also possible that the company may add a sensor with a telephoto lens for zooming capabilities. This comes right after the company revealed that the Mi 9 will come with a 3D gradient finish on the back panel. As pointed previously, we have seen something similar with the Vivo NEX.

You Might be Interested

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX

5

44990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 10:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 14, 2019 10:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
thumb-img
News
Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 9 camera samples showcase 48 megapixel images with impressive detail and colors
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 camera samples showcase 48 megapixel images with impressive detail and colors
Indian telecom companies including Reliance Jio blocking websites including Soundcloud, Telegram

News

Indian telecom companies including Reliance Jio blocking websites including Soundcloud, Telegram

Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers; the company responds

News

Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers; the company responds

Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990

News

Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rugged tablet launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rugged tablet launched in India

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Mi 9 camera samples showcase 48 megapixel images with impressive detail and colors

Indian telecom companies including Reliance Jio blocking websites including Soundcloud, Telegram

Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers; the company responds

Twitter is currently testing a new profile preview feature on iOS and Android

UPI-based Amazon Pay digital payment service is now available for Android users in India

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 9 camera samples showcase 48 megapixel images with impressive detail and colors

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 camera samples showcase 48 megapixel images with impressive detail and colors
Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990

News

Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially
Xiaomi Mi 9 renders hint at a 3D gradient finish on the back; transparent edition to pack four cameras

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 renders hint at a 3D gradient finish on the back; transparent edition to pack four cameras
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed

Deals

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 फरवरी को हो सकता है लॉन्च, कीमत और फीचर्स हुए लीक

19 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होंगे सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और M20

अमेजन में शुरू हुई Honor Days सेल, स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

Flipkart TV Days सेल हुई शुरू, शाओमी, Vu, Thomson के साथ कई ब्रांड पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG गेम से जुड़े दिल और बन गए लव पार्टनर

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 camera samples showcase 48 megapixel images with impressive detail and colors
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 camera samples showcase 48 megapixel images with impressive detail and colors
Indian telecom companies including Reliance Jio blocking websites including Soundcloud, Telegram

News

Indian telecom companies including Reliance Jio blocking websites including Soundcloud, Telegram
Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers; the company responds

News

Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers; the company responds
Twitter is currently testing a new profile preview feature on iOS and Android

News

Twitter is currently testing a new profile preview feature on iOS and Android
UPI-based Amazon Pay digital payment service is now available for Android users in India

News

UPI-based Amazon Pay digital payment service is now available for Android users in India