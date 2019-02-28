Xiaomi Mi 9 update improves notch design to look more like the OnePlus 6T

Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, and Mi 9 SE smartphones. In its first sale on February 26 in China, the Mi 9 sold out in just 53 seconds. But, customers who received the handset are said to have been annoyed looking at the u-shaped notch in real life. The notch on the actual device appears uglier compared to what was shown in marketing renders. Some of these users took to the forums to complain about the notch design, and Xiaomi has been surprisingly quick in rolling out a software fix to make the Mi 9’s notch look aesthetically pleasing.

The above image shows the Mi 9 after the notch overlay update has been applied. To make the change apparent, the device has been placed alongside the OnePlus 6T. The version of the MIUI update is 10.2.11.0, and it is 2.4GB in size. The changelog of the update states that besides notch overlay, it also includes AI camera enhancements, shoot-on-motion function while video recording and more. The update is currently only available for users in China where the handset comes without Google Play Services. Global variant of the Mi 9 is also expected to be treated with the notch overlay update in the coming days.

Xiaomi Mi 9 specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi 9 sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display that is embedded with a fingerprint sensor. The display of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone along with 8GB of RAM, and yo to 128GB of storage.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The Mi 9 features 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel triple-camera setup, and a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. The Android 9 Pie OS customized with MIUI skin comes preinstalled on the Mi 9. It is packed with a 3,300mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging and 20W wireless charging. The handset lacks support microSD card and 3.5mm audio jack.