Xiaomi Mi 9 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched

Xiaomi launched the Mi 9 as its newest flagship smartphone at Mobile World Congress in February. The smartphone was launched in two variants: 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM variant offering 128GB storage. Now, the Chinese smartphone has quietly added another storage variant to the mix. The smartphone is now being offered in 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant as well in China. This particular model is only available in China and there is no word on its global availability just yet.

Xiaomi Mi 9: Price in China and Availability

Xiaomi Mi 9 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for RMB 3,299 (around Rs 33,200) in China. It will go on sale starting August 14. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for RMB 2,599 (around Rs 26,200). The 8GB + 128GB storage variant is available for RMB 2,999 (around Rs 30,200) in China. The newest variant is available for pre-registration while the other models are now available for purchase. It comes in gradient, deep grey and blue color variants.

Xiaomi Mi 9: Specifications and Features

The Mi 9 is the most powerful smartphone in Xiaomi‘s product portfolio right now. It features a 6.39-inch display and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, it is available in three different storage variants in China. It sports a triple rear camera with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 image sensor. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9 micron pixel size.

It sports a premium design with aluminum casing and Corning Gorilla Glass back. The Mi 9 runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. There is a 3,300mAh battery and it supports 27W fast wired charging. The competes with flagship like the OnePlus 7 Pro and Redmi K20 Pro.

Features Xiaomi Mi 9 OnePlus 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price – 48999 27999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch 19:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2280 Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB/8GB RAM 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP Sony sensor + 12MP + 3D ToF lens Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 24MP Sony sensor 16MP 20MP Battery 3,500mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

