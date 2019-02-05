comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive
News

Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive

News

The flagship is rumored to house Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset with Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 8:15 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9, which is said to be the next flagship smartphone from the company, will reportedly make its debut later this month. The flagship is rumored to house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset with Snapdragon X50 5G modem. Among the latest development, the device has allegedly been spotted in the hands of a Xiaomi executive.

The image (spotted on Weibo) throws some light on the features that could be offered and the back design of Xiaomi Mi 9. It could offer a vertically-stacked triple camera system at the back. The rear camera setup is assisted by a LED flash. Earlier reports suggested that the flagship device could pack one 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, one 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 3D ToF sensor. On the front, there could be a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor for shooting selfies.

Reliance JioGigaFiber effect: BSNL debuts Rs 2,499 FTTH plan with 40GB daily data at 100Mbps speed

Also Read

Reliance JioGigaFiber effect: BSNL debuts Rs 2,499 FTTH plan with 40GB daily data at 100Mbps speed

The smartphone could sport a glass back panel, as per the leaked image. Additionally, the Chinese manufacturer launched Mi MIX smartphones with wireless charging support, and the same is expected to trickle down to the Xiaomi Mi 9. It might ditch the traditional fingerprint sensor. So, there is a possibility that Xiaomi might incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor on the next Xiaomi flagship.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

Furthermore, the smartphone is said to house a 3,500mAh battery with wireless charging and 25W fast charging. However, according to a recent China 3C certification listing, the handset would support 27W charging support. Besides, the smartphone also made an appearance on Geekbench with codename Cepheus. The listing suggested that the device could offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It will ship with Android Pie out-of-the-box. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notched display.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi MIX

Xiaomi Mi MIX

3.2
Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with MIUI 8
Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Quad Core 2.35GHz Processor
16 MP with PDAF, EIS, dual tone LED flash
  • Published Date: February 5, 2019 8:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool 3 with 'Dewdrop' notch display, dual-rear camera, Android 9.0 Pie launched at Rs 5,999
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi drops price of Redmi 6 lineup, offers temporary discounts of up to Rs 2,500
thumb-img
Deals
Asus OMG Days sale starts tonight on Flipkart: Here are the deals and more
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive

Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report

Fitbit Versa 2 renders reportedly surfaced online in different colors

New TRAI rules to increase cable TV, DTH bills: Report

Mozilla to ship 'Firefox 66' with 'auto-play blocking' feature

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive
Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report

News

Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report
Xiaomi releases MIUI 10.2.1 update, brings Google Assistant gesture shortcuts and more

News

Xiaomi releases MIUI 10.2.1 update, brings Google Assistant gesture shortcuts and more
Samsung Galaxy S10+ image leaks again; to support next-generation Wi-Fi 6

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ image leaks again; to support next-generation Wi-Fi 6
Xiaomi Mi Max 4 to feature 48MP Samsung camera sensor from Redmi Note 7: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi Max 4 to feature 48MP Samsung camera sensor from Redmi Note 7: Report

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन 7 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

सैमसंग Galaxy A10, A20 और A30 भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, 8490 रुपये से शुरू होगी कीमत

कूलपैड ने भारत में सस्ती कीमत में लॉन्च किया नॉच वाला स्मार्टफोन

वोडाफोन के 119 रुपये वाले प्लान में मिल रहा है डेली 1GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 vs आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive
Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report

News

Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report
Fitbit Versa 2 renders reportedly surfaced online in different colors

News

Fitbit Versa 2 renders reportedly surfaced online in different colors
New TRAI rules to increase cable TV, DTH bills: Report

News

New TRAI rules to increase cable TV, DTH bills: Report
Mozilla to ship 'Firefox 66' with 'auto-play blocking' feature

News

Mozilla to ship 'Firefox 66' with 'auto-play blocking' feature