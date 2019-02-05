Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive

Xiaomi Mi 9, which is said to be the next flagship smartphone from the company, will reportedly make its debut later this month. The flagship is rumored to house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset with Snapdragon X50 5G modem. Among the latest development, the device has allegedly been spotted in the hands of a Xiaomi executive.

The image (spotted on Weibo) throws some light on the features that could be offered and the back design of Xiaomi Mi 9. It could offer a vertically-stacked triple camera system at the back. The rear camera setup is assisted by a LED flash. Earlier reports suggested that the flagship device could pack one 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, one 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 3D ToF sensor. On the front, there could be a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor for shooting selfies.

The smartphone could sport a glass back panel, as per the leaked image. Additionally, the Chinese manufacturer launched Mi MIX smartphones with wireless charging support, and the same is expected to trickle down to the Xiaomi Mi 9. It might ditch the traditional fingerprint sensor. So, there is a possibility that Xiaomi might incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor on the next Xiaomi flagship.

Furthermore, the smartphone is said to house a 3,500mAh battery with wireless charging and 25W fast charging. However, according to a recent China 3C certification listing, the handset would support 27W charging support. Besides, the smartphone also made an appearance on Geekbench with codename Cepheus. The listing suggested that the device could offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It will ship with Android Pie out-of-the-box. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notched display.