Xiaomi Mi 9S 5G smartphone to launch in September

Xiaomi is all set to launch its second 5G flagship smartphone next month. This launch comes months after Xiaomi launched its first 5G smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G. The company launched the smartphone in the European market back in May this year. Lei Jun, the co-founder of the company shared some information about the launch of the upcoming smartphone on Weibo. Jun also shared that Xiaomi has been working on 5G technology for about three years now.

Xiaomi Mi 9S 5G

According to a report by GizChina, Jun revealed that Xiaomi will launch its second 5G smartphone in China in September. The company has already received all the necessary certifications for the upcoming smartphone. These certifications include the network access license and no commission approval certificate. As per the report, Xiaomi also got through the 3C certification. According to the previous report, the Mi 9S will come with M1908F1XE model number. Beyond this, the device will also likely support 45W charging making it the fastest charging Xiaomi smartphone.

For context, currently, the fastest charging Xiaomi smartphone is the Xiaomi Mi 9 with support for 27W wired charging. Mi 9S is likely to take the game to the next level with the 45W charging technology. In addition, the device will also likely pack a 4,000mAh battery. Other changes that the Mi 9S will likely feature include support for a 2K display screen with OIS in the camera. However, Xiaomi is not the only player in the 5G market as other smartphone makers including Samsung, OnePlus, and more have also launched their 5G offerings in the market.

Features Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display AMOLED-6.39-inch-FHD+ 2340×1080 pixels resolution Internal Memory up to 10GB RAM with 256GB internal storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 24MP + 2MP Battery 4,000mAh