As expected, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K20 device as Mi 9T globally at an event in Madrid, Spain. The Redmi K20 series originally made its debut in China in May this year. The handset offers an all-screen design, pop up selfie camera and more. Notably, the Chinese company has launched only Redmi K20, and skipped the Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi K20 Pro as the Mi 9T Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 9T price

The Xiaomi Mi 9T is priced at €329 (approximately Rs 25,800) for the 64GB variant. In addition, the same handset will be available at an introductory price of €299 (approximately Rs 23,500) for a limited period. There is also a 128GB variant, which will cost €369 ( approximately Rs 29,000). The newly launched smartphone will go on sale in Paris starting June 17. Furthermore, customers will be able to buy the device in blue, black, and red color variants.

Xiaomi Mi 9T specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi 9T comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The panel is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 6, which is also the case for the rear. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. Furthermore, the device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. It is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

The latest Xiaomi phone packs a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which supports wide-angle mode too. At the back, there is a triple camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 f/1.75 primary sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide angle lens.

Furthermore, the Mi 9T is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging. In terms of the connectivity, the device has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, the dual-SIM phone will ship with the latest Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. Notably, the device also comes with features like Hi-Res Audio and DC Dimming. Separately, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones are soon expected to launch in India.