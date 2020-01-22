Xiaomi Mi 9T Android 10-based update rolls out

Xiaomi recently released Android 10 update for its Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. Now, the company is pushing another Android 10-based software update for the Xiaomi Mi 9T. This device is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi K20 smartphone for Europe.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T Android 10-based MIUI update bumps up the software version number to V11.0.4.0.QFJMIXM. The firmware is about 2.2GB in size and currently available to download for users based in Europe, PiunikaWeb reports. The update brings the latest January 2020 security patch update along with some bug fixes and the usual Android 10 features.

The update is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, one can manually check for the update by going to the phone’s Settings section -> About phone -> System update.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T update brings new features to the device, including gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10. The update also comes with updated EU privacy adjustments and new Music card in the App vault.

As per the changelog, the new MIUI 11 software update also fixes a major bug where users couldn’t open notification settings in the Second space, along with another fix for images overlapped in scrolling screenshots. The January 2020 Android security patch further fixes a critical security vulnerability in the device, which could have enabled a local malicious application to gain access to additional permissions.

Xiaomi Mi 9T features, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 9T smartphone flaunts a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and Adreno 618 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

