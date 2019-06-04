comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12; likely to be rebranded Redmi K20
News

Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12; likely to be rebranded Redmi K20

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T is likely to be the rebranded version of the already launched smartphone Redmi K20 for the international markets. Xiaomi itself hinted at a pop-up selfie camera for the Mi 9T, which again adds up to the speculations. Other features like the triple-rear camera setup with primary 48-megapixel sensor, Snapdragon 730 and in-display fingerprint sensor may retain on the Mi 9T.

  • Published: June 4, 2019 10:59 AM IST
xiaomi-Mi-9T-teaser-image

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Mi 9 series member, dubbed the Mi 9T, on June 12. The company officially tweeted information on Monday noting, “Only 10 days left! The new #Mi9 member will launch on June 12th! Are you ready for more innovation for everyone from #Mi9T? #PopUpInStyle”, but did not reveal if the event will take place in China or it will be a soft launch.

The tech industry believes Xiaomi Mi 9T will be the rebranded version of the already launched smartphone Redmi K20 for the international markets. Xiaomi itself hinted at a pop-up selfie camera for the Mi 9T, which again adds up to the speculations. Having said that, it is possible that Xiaomi does keep a few cosmetic changes in the Mi 9T from Redmi K20 to keep them distinct, but other features like the triple-rear camera setup with primary 48-megapixel sensor, Snapdragon 730 and in-display fingerprint sensor may retain on the Mi 9T.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019; Poco F1, Oppo K1, Galaxy A50 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019; Poco F1, Oppo K1, Galaxy A50 and more

Xiaomi has already taken on the web to tease K20 Pro and K20 in India. Manu Kumar Jain, MD India, Xiaomi has already announced that the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series will make its debut within 6 weeks. The company has put up billboards in the metro city Gurugram and around taking a dig at OnePlus‘ Flagship Killer, the 7 Pro.

The pricing for the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series in the Indian market is likely to be close to China pricing. This means that the baseline version of the Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) in China. The other variants of the Xiaomi K20, the 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000). The base model of the Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage has been priced at starting RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). The price of the phone goes up to RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will not be called Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro in India

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will not be called Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro in India

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro specifications, features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro devices offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support. Camera-wise, the Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro pack a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which supports wide-angle mode too.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

At the back, there is a triple camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide angle lens. The Redmi K20 Pro features a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The more premium version, which is Redmi K20 Pro supports Hi-Fi audio.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 4, 2019 10:59 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Black Shark 2 on sale today at 12PM
News
Black Shark 2 on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12

Apple WWDC 2019: Top Announcements you need to know

News

Apple WWDC 2019: Top Announcements you need to know

OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates

News

OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

News

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

Black Shark 2 on sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12

Apple WWDC 2019: Top Announcements you need to know

OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Black Shark 2 on sale today at 12PM

News

Black Shark 2 on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12
Xiaomi Redmi K20 series India launch within 6 weeks

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series India launch within 6 weeks
Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM price in India slashed

Deals

Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM price in India slashed
Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India

News

Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India

हिंदी समाचार

15 जून को भारत में लॉन्च हो सकता है Samsung Galaxy A80, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 dark mode, Mac Pro, MacOS 10.15 की हुई घोषणा

इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर वाले Oppo K1 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत हुई कम, जानें नई कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

गूगल ने अनजाने में किया Nokia 6.2 की कीमत का खुलासा, जानें क्या होगी इस 48MP कैमरे वाले स्मार्टफोन की कीमत

आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा OnePlus 7, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Black Shark 2 on sale today at 12PM
News
Black Shark 2 on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12
Apple WWDC 2019: Top Announcements you need to know

News

Apple WWDC 2019: Top Announcements you need to know
OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates

News

OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates
Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

News

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones