Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12; likely to be rebranded Redmi K20

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Mi 9 series member, dubbed the Mi 9T, on June 12. The company officially tweeted information on Monday noting, “Only 10 days left! The new #Mi9 member will launch on June 12th! Are you ready for more innovation for everyone from #Mi9T? #PopUpInStyle”, but did not reveal if the event will take place in China or it will be a soft launch.

The tech industry believes Xiaomi Mi 9T will be the rebranded version of the already launched smartphone Redmi K20 for the international markets. Xiaomi itself hinted at a pop-up selfie camera for the Mi 9T, which again adds up to the speculations. Having said that, it is possible that Xiaomi does keep a few cosmetic changes in the Mi 9T from Redmi K20 to keep them distinct, but other features like the triple-rear camera setup with primary 48-megapixel sensor, Snapdragon 730 and in-display fingerprint sensor may retain on the Mi 9T.

Xiaomi has already taken on the web to tease K20 Pro and K20 in India. Manu Kumar Jain, MD India, Xiaomi has already announced that the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series will make its debut within 6 weeks. The company has put up billboards in the metro city Gurugram and around taking a dig at OnePlus‘ Flagship Killer, the 7 Pro.

Only 10 days left! The new #Mi9 member will launch on June 12th! Are you ready for more innovation for everyone from #Mi9T? #PopUpInStyle pic.twitter.com/TY8FTVBKaY — Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) June 3, 2019

The pricing for the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series in the Indian market is likely to be close to China pricing. This means that the baseline version of the Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) in China. The other variants of the Xiaomi K20, the 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000). The base model of the Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage has been priced at starting RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). The price of the phone goes up to RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro specifications, features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro devices offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support. Camera-wise, the Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro pack a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which supports wide-angle mode too.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

At the back, there is a triple camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide angle lens. The Redmi K20 Pro features a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The more premium version, which is Redmi K20 Pro supports Hi-Fi audio.