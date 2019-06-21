Earlier this month Xiaomi launched the Mi 9T smartphone in Spain. The company was also expected to launch the Mi 9T Pro device at the same event, but the Pro variant was not announced. Now, the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro has reportedly received Bluetooth certification, so the launch seems imminent. The listing revealed that the phone has M1903F11G model number.

Notably, the Xiaomi Mi 9T is a re-branded version of the Redmi K20 for global markets. The Redmi K20 series originally made its debut in China in May this year. Furthermore, the Mi 9T Pro could reportedly be a re-branded version of the Redmi K20 Pro. At the moment, it is unknown as to when Xiaomi is planning to unveil the device.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro specifications (expected)

Recently, Geekbench listing suggested that the flagship handset could offer a 6.39-inch super AMOLED full-HD+ display. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm leading Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The handset is tipped to come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB non-expandable storage option. It is likely to run Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 skin on top. It is also said to offer support for Game Turbo 2.0 mode to further boost gaming performance, 91Mobiles reported.

In terms of optics, the Mi 9T Pro could sport triple cameras at the back. The setup might include a 48-megapixel f/1.7 snapper, a 13-megapixel f/2.4 shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, the device could bear a 20-megapixel f/2.0 pop-up camera for selfies. Notably, these are the specifications of the Redmi K20 Pro. The upcoming Xiaomi handset will also offer Hi-Res Audio and DC Dimming features.

Separately, Xiaomi is also all set to launch the Redmi K20 series in India, which includes Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The devices will reportedly make their debut in the mid of July. Two days back, The company’s MD Manu Kumar Jain revealed that the Redmi K20 India launch is just four weeks away.

