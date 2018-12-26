Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally

Xiaomi’s first Android One smartphone, Mi A1, is finally receiving the Android 9.0 Pie stable update. The firmware upgrade was in beta testing from quite some time, and it has taken much longer considering the phone is part of Google’s Android One program.

The Chinese company confirmed about the Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable update rollout on its MIUI forum. The OTA will be gradually pushed out to all Mi A1 users globally, including India. The process started with Hong Kong last week, noted MIUI forum.

Earlier this month, a few Xiaomi Mi A1 users noted about the update rollout, which apparently was beta stable update but Xiaomi didn’t say anything then. The Android One smartphone was launched last year with Android 7.0 Nougat initially, and Xiaomi was later quick to update it with Android 8.0 Oreo.

The latest stable Android 9 Pie update comes with build number PKQ1.180917.001.V10.0.3.0.PDHMIFK instead of earlier beta stable version V10.0.2.0. The new update is around 1069.1MB in size, which is marginally smaller compared previous update.

Xiaomi Mi A1 specifications, features

In terms of specifications, the Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch Full-HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also features a dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup with 2x optical zoom, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,080mAh battery and was launched at Rs 14,999. Since its debut, Xiaomi has announced a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 to sell the Mi A1 for Rs 13,999.

A recent report mentioned that Xiaomi may be planning to discontinue the Mi A1 smartphone, but the company clarified that it was not discontinued. The successor to Mi A1, called Mi A2, is also now available in India.