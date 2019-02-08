comscore
  • Xiaomi Mi A1, OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and OnePlus 6T top list of phones emitting most radiation
Xiaomi Mi A1, OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and OnePlus 6T top list of phones emitting most radiation

Will you buy a phone that emits the most radiation even if it is cheap?

  • Published: February 8, 2019 11:13 AM IST
Smartphone has become the most indispensable personal electronics we all use and own right now. It is the device that is our pocket and one stays in our bedside table as well. While most of the time we focus on the benefits of these devices in terms of communication and reachability, these devices also come with a potential risk: exposure to radiation. A comprehensive report published by The German Federal Office for Radiation Protection (Bundesamt für Strahlenschutz) shows the level of radiation emitted by both new and old smartphones.

The data shared by Statista shows that the criteria was set to current smartphone models as of December 10, 2018 from vendors such as Apple, BlackBerry, Google, HTC, Huawei, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi and ZTE. The tests were reportedly conducted while calling with phone placed on ear. The results are nothing but shocking with Xiaomi’s Mi A1 topping the list as smartphone that emits the most radiation. The Mi A1 is an Android smartphone that was launched in 2017 and is used widely by consumers in the emerging markets.

The second device in the list is also from a Chinese smartphone maker, the OnePlus 5T. The list showing top 16 most radiation emitting devices is dominated by Xiaomi and OnePlus. Both Xiaomi and OnePlus have four devices each in the list while Google, Apple, Sony, HTC and ZTE have their devices in the list as well. Xiaomi Mi A1 and OnePlus 5T are followed by Xiaomi Mi Max 3, OnePlus 6T and HTC U12 life as the top five devices that emit most radiation. We have reached out to Xiaomi and OnePlus for a comment and will update the post accordingly.

OnePlus 6T Review: T marks the spot

OnePlus 6T Review: T marks the spot

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is sixth on the list while Google Pixel 3 XL, OnePlus 5, iPhone 7 and Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact round up the top ten list. While there is no universal guideline for a safe level of phone radiation, this list is one where smartphone makers would not want their devices to be seen and with top honors, Xiaomi and OnePlus are raising concerns about their devices.

The German certification for environmental friendliness, also known as ‘Der Blaue Engel’ (Blue Angel), only certifies phones that have a specific absorption rate of less than 0.60 watts per kilogram. All of the phones listed in the data have more than double the threshold value. Samsung Galaxy Note 8, ZTE Axon Elite and LG G7 emit the least amount of radiation among phones tested by the German agency.

