It’s been a long wait, but Xiaomi Mi A2 users can finally enjoy the perks of the latest Android. Yes, Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update is rolling out to users. Read on to find out everything on the Mi A2 latest update.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update details

The Mi A2 update (version: V11.0.4.0.QDIMIXM) rolling out is about 1.3GB in size, XDA reports. Apart from the bunch of new features, the device also gets the December 2019 Android security patch.

As is the norm, the update is rolling out in phases. Once the update is ready, you should receive a notification. Alternatively, one can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update. Because of the size of the update, it is recommended you have a steady Wi-Fi connection.

Xiaomi Mi A2, launched back in 2018, started out with Android Oreo onboard. Towards the end of the same year, it received its Android Pie update. Being a part of Google’s Android One program, the device is guaranteed at least two major OS updates. Sticking to that promise, the smartphone is now receiving the latest Android 10 update.

Features, specifications

Features Xiaomi Mi A2 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5.99-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 3,010mAh

