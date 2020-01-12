comscore Mi A2 Android 10 update rolls out: Price, specs, review | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update rolling out: How to update your phone
News

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update rolling out: How to update your phone

News

Xiaomi Mi A2, part of Android One program, launched back in 2018. It ran Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and now has been updated to Android 10.

  • Published: January 12, 2020 10:58 AM IST
xiaomi-mi-a2-india-launch-post

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

It’s been a long wait, but Xiaomi Mi A2 users can finally enjoy the perks of the latest Android. Yes, Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update is rolling out to users. Read on to find out everything on the Mi A2 latest update.

Related Stories


Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update details

The Mi A2 update (version: V11.0.4.0.QDIMIXM) rolling out is about 1.3GB in size, XDA reports. Apart from the bunch of new features, the device also gets the December 2019 Android security patch.

As is the norm, the update is rolling out in phases. Once the update is ready, you should receive a notification. Alternatively, one can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update. Because of the size of the update, it is recommended you have a steady Wi-Fi connection.

Xiaomi Mi A2, launched back in 2018, started out with Android Oreo onboard. Towards the end of the same year, it received its Android Pie update. Being a part of Google’s Android One program, the device is guaranteed at least two major OS updates. Sticking to that promise, the smartphone is now receiving the latest Android 10 update.

Features, specifications

Features Xiaomi Mi A2
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 5.99-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,010mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 12, 2020 10:58 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

9999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update rolls out
News
Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 possible name leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 possible name leaked

Instagram Stories gets new TikTok-like features

News

Instagram Stories gets new TikTok-like features

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow is out now

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow is out now

MIUI 12 teased by Xiaomi, to launch later this year

News

MIUI 12 teased by Xiaomi, to launch later this year

Most Popular

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update rolls out

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 possible name leaked

Instagram Stories gets new TikTok-like features

MIUI 12 teased by Xiaomi, to launch later this year

OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update rolls out

News

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update rolls out
MIUI 12 teased by Xiaomi, to launch later this year

News

MIUI 12 teased by Xiaomi, to launch later this year
Xiaomi Redmi K20 discount on offer in India

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi K20 discount on offer in India
Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch
Honor 8X Android 10 update to roll out later this month: Report

News

Honor 8X Android 10 update to roll out later this month: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite भारत में इस तारीख को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

'जूनियर कर्मचारी से रिश्ते' के बाद गूगल के चीफ लीगल ऑफिसर का इस्तीफा, जानें पूरा मामला

Honor 8X स्मार्टफोन के लिए Android 10 अपडेट जल्द होगी रोलआउट

48MP कैमरा वाले Xiaomi Redmi K20 को 2 हजार रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Oppo Reno 2 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, जनवरी 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिला न्यू सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

News

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update rolls out
News
Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 10 update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 possible name leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 possible name leaked
Instagram Stories gets new TikTok-like features

News

Instagram Stories gets new TikTok-like features
MIUI 12 teased by Xiaomi, to launch later this year

News

MIUI 12 teased by Xiaomi, to launch later this year
OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM

News

OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM