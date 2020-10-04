Xiaomi Mi A2 is a pretty old device which launched in 2018. But as per the promise, it was assured to get till at least Android 10 update. That happened earlier this year. And since then, the phone has got multiple security updates, to keep it secure from any threats. This week, the company has issued another update, bundled with the September 2020 security patch for the device. As you might know, the device will continue to get monthly updates till 2021. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T India launch could happen soon, hints Xiaomi’s Manu Jain

As given in this report, the update with version V11.0.14.0.QDIMIXM not only offers the latest security patch. But it also manages to fix some issues reported by Mi A2 users. This is related to the split-screen feature which randomly disappeared for many users. Apart from that, many complained about hearing echo noises during phone calls. This update fixes that as well. So, if you have a Mi A2, head over to the phone’s setting to see if your variant has got the update. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve with up to 14 days battery life launched in India for Rs 10,999

Xiaomi is rolling out the update in a phased manner, so if you have not got it, we’d suggest you wait for a few days. In the meanwhile, you can always check out the available firmware through various community forums and install the custom ROM yourself. However, make sure you back up all the data on the device before doing that. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

Mi A2 is equipped with a standard 5.99-inch display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (1080 2160 pixels) resolution. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, which is aided by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage configuration. On the software side, Xiaomi launched the device with Android 8.1 Oreo, and later it was updated to the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes 12-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel.

