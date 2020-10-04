comscore Xiaomi Mi A2 receives September security update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi A2 gets September 2020 security patch and more
News

Xiaomi Mi A2 gets September 2020 security patch and more

News

Xiaomi launched the phone with Android 8 version in 2018 and earlier this year it got upgraded to Android 10.

  • Published: October 4, 2020 8:06 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi is keeping its Android One program going strong with the Rs 16,999 Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is a pretty old device which launched in 2018. But as per the promise, it was assured to get till at least Android 10 update. That happened earlier this year. And since then, the phone has got multiple security updates, to keep it secure from any threats. This week, the company has issued another update, bundled with the September 2020 security patch for the device. As you might know, the device will continue to get monthly updates till 2021. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T India launch could happen soon, hints Xiaomi’s Manu Jain

As given in this report, the update with version V11.0.14.0.QDIMIXM not only offers the latest security patch. But it also manages to fix some issues reported by Mi A2 users. This is related to the split-screen feature which randomly disappeared for many users. Apart from that, many complained about hearing echo noises during phone calls. This update fixes that as well. So, if you have a Mi A2, head over to the phone’s setting to see if your variant has got the update. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve with up to 14 days battery life launched in India for Rs 10,999

Watch: MIUI 12: Here’s the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Xiaomi is rolling out the update in a phased manner, so if you have not got it, we’d suggest you wait for a few days. In the meanwhile, you can always check out the available firmware through various community forums and install the custom ROM yourself. However, make sure you back up all the data on the device before doing that. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Poco C3 to launch in India on October 6; will be sold via Flipkart

Also Read

Poco C3 to launch in India on October 6; will be sold via Flipkart

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

Mi A2 is equipped with a standard 5.99-inch display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (1080 2160 pixels) resolution. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, which is aided by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage configuration. On the software side, Xiaomi launched the device with Android 8.1 Oreo, and later it was updated to the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes 12-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 4, 2020 8:06 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

9999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Huawei devices with Kirin 9000 5nm chipset coming this month
News
Huawei devices with Kirin 9000 5nm chipset coming this month
Honor Watch GS Pro, Watch ES could launch on October 8

Wearables

Honor Watch GS Pro, Watch ES could launch on October 8

Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details

WhatsApp brings always mute feature to Android users

News

WhatsApp brings always mute feature to Android users

Apple iPad Air 2020 with A14 Bionic chipset shows up on Geekbench results

News

Apple iPad Air 2020 with A14 Bionic chipset shows up on Geekbench results

Most Popular

Infinix Note 7 Review

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 review

Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review

Huawei devices with Kirin 9000 5nm chipset coming this month

Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details

WhatsApp brings always mute feature to Android users

Apple iPad Air 2020 with A14 Bionic chipset shows up on Geekbench results

iOS 14 battery drain issue forcing iPhone users to reset device

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details
Samsung Galaxy A50 receives October 2020 security patch: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 receives October 2020 security patch: Check details
Realme 7 and Narzo 20 new update fixes camera and screen issues

News

Realme 7 and Narzo 20 new update fixes camera and screen issues
Nokia 7 Plus update brings September 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 7 Plus update brings September 2020 security patch
LG pushes Android 10 update for G8x smartphone in India

News

LG pushes Android 10 update for G8x smartphone in India

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Pova फोन में है 6000mAh बैटरी, 6GB रैम, 5 कैमरा, 128GB स्टोरेज : Xiaomi, Realme को टक्कर

Nokia के नए Smart TV भारत में 6 अक्टूबर को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Vi (Vodafone Idea) दे रहा है 56 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ 100GB डाटा, जानें प्लान की कीमत

Poco C3 फोन 13MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, 4GB RAM के साथ होगा 6 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च

आग, पानी, धूल-मिट्टी कहीं भी इस्तेमाल करें यह स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Huawei devices with Kirin 9000 5nm chipset coming this month
News
Huawei devices with Kirin 9000 5nm chipset coming this month
Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details
WhatsApp brings always mute feature to Android users

News

WhatsApp brings always mute feature to Android users
Apple iPad Air 2020 with A14 Bionic chipset shows up on Geekbench results

News

Apple iPad Air 2020 with A14 Bionic chipset shows up on Geekbench results
iOS 14 battery drain issue forcing iPhone users to reset device

News

iOS 14 battery drain issue forcing iPhone users to reset device

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers