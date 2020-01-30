comscore Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update in the works by Xiaomi | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update could be in the works
News

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update could be in the works

News

Xiaomi could likely roll out the Android 10-based update for the Mi A2 Lite smartphone later this year.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 1:03 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-a2-review-bgr-india-1

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Last month, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi released the Android 10-based update for its Mi A2 smartphone. Now, the company has announced that the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will also receive the same update shortly.

Related Stories


As per the company’s official statement in reply to a Mi Forum post, Xiaomi customer support said, “There is no definitive timeframe for the release of the new Android 10 update for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. We can only assure that it is currently going under the development”, PiunikaWeb reports.

Previously, the manufacturer had stated that the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite was not going to receive the Android 10 update. As expected, it caused much annoyance among users, which further led to an outrage in the Android community that took it over to the Change.org petition signs.

That said, we would suggest you take this information with a grain of salt since it is too early to say anything about the Xiaomi Mi A2 lite Android 10 update. At present, the company is releasing the update for the Mi A3 smartphone, which is having its unknown issues with the roll out.

If the report, however, turns out to be true. The upcoming Android 10-based update for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite smartphone will include new dark mode and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone will bring smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite features, specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite smartphone made its debut back in July 2018. It flaunts a 5.84-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with a fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 1:03 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

9999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance
News
AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance
Top ACT Broadband plans with up to Rs 500 cashback offer on Netflix Subscription

Telecom

Top ACT Broadband plans with up to Rs 500 cashback offer on Netflix Subscription

WhatsApp can fight fake news with a doubt button

News

WhatsApp can fight fake news with a doubt button

Oppo Smartwatch first official image teased by company

Wearables

Oppo Smartwatch first official image teased by company

Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update may soon roll out

AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance

WhatsApp can fight fake news with a doubt button

Moto Z5 with 5,000mAh battery could launch soon

Realme C2 update rolling out

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update may soon roll out

News

Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update may soon roll out
Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February

Wearables

Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February
Realme C2 update rolling out

News

Realme C2 update rolling out
Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update

News

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

News

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन को नए सॉफ्टवेयर अपटेड में मिला WiFi कॉलिंग फीचर

Realme C3 फोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आईं ये अहम जानकारियां

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई कीमत, धमाल मचाने को तैयार है POCO

Realme फिटनेस बेंड को पहने दिखाई दिए माधव सेठ, डिस्प्ले डिजाइन हुआ लीक

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy A51 के लॉन्च समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

News

Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update may soon roll out
News
Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update may soon roll out
AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance

News

AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance
WhatsApp can fight fake news with a doubt button

News

WhatsApp can fight fake news with a doubt button
Moto Z5 with 5,000mAh battery could launch soon

News

Moto Z5 with 5,000mAh battery could launch soon
Realme C2 update rolling out

News

Realme C2 update rolling out