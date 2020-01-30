Last month, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi released the Android 10-based update for its Mi A2 smartphone. Now, the company has announced that the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will also receive the same update shortly.

As per the company’s official statement in reply to a Mi Forum post, Xiaomi customer support said, “There is no definitive timeframe for the release of the new Android 10 update for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. We can only assure that it is currently going under the development”, PiunikaWeb reports.

Previously, the manufacturer had stated that the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite was not going to receive the Android 10 update. As expected, it caused much annoyance among users, which further led to an outrage in the Android community that took it over to the Change.org petition signs.

That said, we would suggest you take this information with a grain of salt since it is too early to say anything about the Xiaomi Mi A2 lite Android 10 update. At present, the company is releasing the update for the Mi A3 smartphone, which is having its unknown issues with the roll out.

If the report, however, turns out to be true. The upcoming Android 10-based update for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite smartphone will include new dark mode and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone will bring smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite features, specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite smartphone made its debut back in July 2018. It flaunts a 5.84-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with a fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

