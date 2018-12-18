Xiaomi Mi A2 now receiving stable Android 9.0 Pie update, confirms company

Back in July, Xiaomi launched its Mi A2 smartphone in Spain, bringing it to India the very next month. Launched alongside Mi A2 Lite, the smartphone succeeds last year’s Mi A1, which was Xiaomi’s first Android One-certified smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi A2 was unveiled running Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Now, the Android One smartphone is finally ready to get its taste of Android Pie, the latest flavor of Google’s mobile operating system.

Breaking the news through its official Twitter handle, Xiaomi has announced that starting today (December 18), Mi A2 units will start receiving stable version of Android 9.0 Pie. This means that Xiaomi Mi A2 users will soon be able to enjoy features like app slices, gesture-based navigation, new task-switching experience, and more.

Android 9 Pie is finally here! Mi A2 will be the first of our Android One phones to receive the update from 18 Dec! Get ready for all Android 9 Pie features! RT if you have your slice of the Pie now! #MiA2 #Android9Pie #Android9 #AndroidPie pic.twitter.com/7mNfl3Wsd6 — Mi (@xiaomi) December 17, 2018

Like most updates, Android Pie rollout for Xiaomi Mi A2 is going to be a phased one. As such, it may take a while for all smartphones out in the wild to get the update.

Talking about specifications, Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. However, there’s no microSD card slot for memory expansion. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch FullHD display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio, but no notch.

For imaging, Xiaomi Mi A2 has a dual-lens rear camera system comprised of a 12-megapixel module and a 20-megapixel module. There’s also a 20-megapixel module up front for handling selfies and video calls. The smartphone has all modern connectivity options, but sadly no 3.5mm audio port. Backing up the whole package is a 3,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.