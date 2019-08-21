comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India: Top 5 features of the Android One phone
Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India: Here are top 5 features of the Android One phone

The Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India starts from Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The new Xiaomi phone will go on sale starting August 23 at 12:00PM. Here are the top five features of the new Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One phone.

  • Published: August 21, 2019 3:18 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi A3 launch

The Xiaomi Mi A3 has been launched in India. As reported previously, the device is a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi CC9e that has launched in China. The Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India starts from Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The company is also offering a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which will be available for Rs 15,999. The new Xiaomi phone will go on sale starting August 23 at 12:00PM. It will be available for purchase via Amazon.in and Mi.com. Buyers will get three color options, including More than White, Kind of Grey, and Not just Blue. Here are the top five features of the new Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One phone.

Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with an upgraded processor

The first new feature that the Xiaomi Mi A3 sports in the upgraded processor. As per the specifications of the smartphone, we now get Snapdragon 665 SoC with an octa-core CPU. Semiconductor giant Qualcomm launched the SoC some time back in April. In contrast, the Xiaomi Mi A2 was powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC out-of-the-box. Talking about the differences between the two, the 660 is based on the 14nm fabrication process while the 665 moves to the 11nm process.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Snapdragon 665 SoC

New design and under-display fingerprint scanner

Xiaomi has also revamped the design of its Xiaomi Mi A3 in a significant way. First up is the almost full-screen display with a waterdrop notch on the top, and a thick chin at the bottom of the display. Mi A3 also sports glass-like finish on the back with reflective gradient finish. The texture of the back changes depending on the angle the light hits and then leaves the back of the device. In addition to this, the company has also added a vertical camera setup on the top left corner of the device. Similar to other smartphones, Xiaomi has also added an under-display optical fingerprint scanner on the device.

Xiaomi Mi A3 under-display fingerprint scanner

The triple rear camera setup on the Xiaomi Mi A3

Moving to the third major feature we are talking about the inclusion of a triple rear camera setup on the Mi A3. Xiaomi has moved on from the dual-camera setup that we saw on the Mi A2 to triple-camera setup. The Mi A3 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition to this, we also get a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Triple rear camera setup

Android One

Similar to past smartphones that have been part of the Xiaomi Mi A series, the Mi A3 will also be part of Android One. The device will get faster monthly security updates and Android OS upgrades. Mi A3 may be one of the first Xiaomi models to receive the Android Q upgrade with its releases in the market. Given the terms of the program, the device may also roll out the expected Android R upgrade when it launches.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Large battery, 18W Fast Charging support

Talking about the battery, the last significant upgrade that the device has received is in the form of a larger battery. The Chinese phone maker has added a big 4,030mAh non-removable battery inside the Mi A3 phone. Comparatively, its predecessor Xiaomi Mi A2 is backed by a mere 3,000mAh battery. Moreover, the Mi A3 also offers support for the 18W fast charging technology, similar to the Mi A2 Android One phone.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3
Price Rs 12,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,030mAh

