Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update delay blamed on coronavirus outbreak

Xiaomi launched the Mi A3 with stock Android back in August 2019 and had promised an Android 10 update around the mid-February mark.

  • Published: February 27, 2020 5:39 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-a3-review-bgr-india-1

Image: Rehan Hooda

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi announced in 2019 that it’s Mi A3 smartphone should get the Android 10 update somewhere around the mid-February mark. However, the update did not come and customers who purchased the phone are still stuck with Android 10.

Now, Sumit Sonal, Brand Lead for Mi at Xiaomi India has news on why the update never came. Sonal has announced that the Coronavirus outbreak in China is the culprit behind the delayed update. Further, he mentioned that the company is working on getting the final certification on the update. Once that is done, the update should start rolling out soon.

Sonal went on to add that “business is critical, but the value of human life is the topmost priority” at Xiaomi. The coronavirus epidemic that originated in China has now claimed over 2000 lives in just the home country and many more through the rest of the world. The epidemic, which recently spread to Europe, has already caused havoc in the tech community. Even the MWC 2020 event had to be canceled due to the epidemic.

Xiaomi had mentioned during the launch of the Mi A3 that the phone will be one of the first devices to get the Android 10 update. However, Xiaomi has failed to update the phone since. Interestingly, the brand has brought Android 10 to other phones including the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, Mi MIX 3, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 SE and even the Redmi Note 7 that launched a year ago have got the update in China.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: One for the purists

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: One for the purists

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

The Mi A3 is still available for purchase, with a recently acquired price cut in India. The phone features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It has a 48-megapixel triple camera setup along with a 32-megapixel front camera. There is a 4030mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The smartphone is available in a 4GB RAM variant and a 6GB RAM variant.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2020 5:39 PM IST

