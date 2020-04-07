Xiaomi has once again started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Mi A3 smartphone. This is the third time that the update has been rolled out, after halting two times because of various bugs. Xiaomi had originally started shipping the update in February, and it re-released the Android 10 update for Mi A3 last month with bug fixes and March 2020 security patch. Now the latest one carries more improvements and April 2020 security patch.

The fresh Android 10 update for Xiaomi Mi A3 reportedly weighs around 1.33GB in size. The changelog highlights Dark Theme, Gesture Navigation and Privacy Controls (via Piunikaweb). Last time around, Xiaomi had fixed device reboots, dead fingerprint scanner, lag, microSD card troubles and more. Some users had also complained the image quality issue on the front camera, and reduced battery backup.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A3 was launched in India back in the year 2019. This smartphone is part of Google’s Android One program, which is why it ships with stock OS. Some of the key highlights of the Mi A3 are a 4,030mAh battery, AMOLED panel, 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and more. The handset draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.

For photography, the Mi A3 comes boasts a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118 degrees) sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, you’ll find a 32-megapixel selfie camera backed by AI features. It comes with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the company has retained the IR Blaster and 3.5mm audio jack.

