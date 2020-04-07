comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update resumed once again
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update resumed once again with April security patch
News

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update resumed once again with April security patch

News

The fresh Android 10 update for Xiaomi Mi A3 reportedly weighs around 1.33GB in size.

  • Published: April 7, 2020 5:45 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-a3-hands-on-bgr-3

Xiaomi has once again started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Mi A3 smartphone. This is the third time that the update has been rolled out, after halting two times because of various bugs. Xiaomi had originally started shipping the update in February, and it re-released the Android 10 update for Mi A3 last month with bug fixes and March 2020 security patch. Now the latest one carries more improvements and April 2020 security patch.

Related Stories


The fresh Android 10 update for Xiaomi Mi A3 reportedly weighs around 1.33GB in size. The changelog highlights Dark Theme, Gesture Navigation and Privacy Controls (via Piunikaweb). Last time around, Xiaomi had fixed device reboots, dead fingerprint scanner, lag, microSD card troubles and more. Some users had also complained the image quality issue on the front camera, and reduced battery backup.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale delayed due to Coronavirus lockdown across the nation

Also Read

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale delayed due to Coronavirus lockdown across the nation

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A3 was launched in India back in the year 2019. This smartphone is part of Google’s Android One program, which is why it ships with stock OS. Some of the key highlights of the Mi A3 are a 4,030mAh battery, AMOLED panel, 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and more. The handset draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review

For photography, the Mi A3 comes boasts a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118 degrees) sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, you’ll find a 32-megapixel selfie camera backed by AI features. It comes with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the company has retained the IR Blaster and 3.5mm audio jack.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 7, 2020 5:45 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

12999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
News
OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

News

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

Microsoft xCloud Beta coming soon to 11 more countries

Gaming

Microsoft xCloud Beta coming soon to 11 more countries

Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

News

Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

Foursquare merges with Factual

News

Foursquare merges with Factual

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak

Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

Foursquare merges with Factual

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Video Call: Best Video calling Apps during Coronavirus Outbreak

Top Products

Video Call: Best Video calling Apps during Coronavirus Outbreak
Best Android Apps from January to March 2020

Top Products

Best Android Apps from January to March 2020
IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak

News

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak
List of Tracking Apps developed in Coronavirus Outbreak

Top Products

List of Tracking Apps developed in Coronavirus Outbreak
Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

News

Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

हिंदी समाचार

LG अगले महीनें लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

192 megapixel के कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन अगले महीने तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

Hike पर रोजोना 33 फीसदी ज्यादा वक्त बिता रहे हैं यूजर्स, जल्द लॉन्च होगा Hikeland

Vodafone Idea यूजर्स एटीएम के साथ-साथ SMS से भी कर पाएंगे रिचार्ज

Apple iPhone 9 लॉन्च से पहले चाइनीज वेबसाइट JD.com पर हुआ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review
Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

News

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
News
OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

News

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new
IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak

News

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak
Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

News

Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak
Foursquare merges with Factual

News

Foursquare merges with Factual