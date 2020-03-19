Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update rolling out for the second time

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has re-released the Android 10 upgrade for its budget smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi A3. This re-release comes weeks after the company pulled back the update on account of multiple bugs. These bugs ranged from random crashes to device reboots, dead fingerprint scanner, lag, microSD card troubles and more. Some users also complained of decreased image quality on the front camera, and worse battery backup. This laundry list of issues pushed the company to stop the rollout. The company confirmed that it will address and fix all the issues quickly. Almost three weeks later, it looks like the company is back with the fixed version of the update.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update out again

According to PiunikaWeb, the company is gradually rolling out the new version of the update to Mi A3 devices. Taking a closer look, the new update comes with version number V11.0.8.0.QFQMIXM. This version upgrades the base OS to Android 10. In addition, the company has also added March 5, 2020, Android security patch in the update. It will bring the usual Android 10 features including system-wide dark mode, smart answers, digital wellness, gesture navigation, and more.

The report also noted some interesting facts about the upcoming update as part of a recent Q&A session. As part of the Q&A, the company confirmed that Android One will not get Pixel-like feature drops. Xiaomi also confirmed that Android One devices will only get the Gray dark mode. The black dark mode is limited to Google Pixel and Gray is the current default in AOSP. This new update is likely rolling out in an incremental manner. In case you don’t see the update prompt on your Xiaomi Mi A3 device then don’t worry. The update should likely reach your smartphone in the coming days, if not hours.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3 Price 12999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,030mAh