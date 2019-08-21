comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One India launch today: Expected price, specs
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

The Mi A3 Android One smartphone has already been launched in Spain. Read on to know more about the Xiaomi Mi A3's expected price in India, features and specifications.

  • Published: August 21, 2019 9:15 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi A3 launch

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Android One phone in India today. The Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch event will kick off at 12:00PM, and the company will be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel. The key highlights of the device are triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, in-display fingerprint sensor, a 48-megapixel main sensor and more. Read on to know more about the Xiaomi Mi A3’s expected price in India, features and specifications.

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India, availability

The Mi A3 Android One smartphone has already been launched in Spain. The smartphone was launched in the country with a price tag of EUR 249 (approximately Rs 19,200). This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, which is priced at EUR 279 (approximately Rs 21,500). Xiaomi is expected to launch the phone in India in the same price range. The device might be available in three color options. Customers will be able to purchase the Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One phone via Amazon.in and Mi.com as well.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications and features

The Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone will ship with stock Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box. The device features a 6.1-inch HD+ AMOLED display with waterdrop notch, which is a downgrade from the last year’s Mi A2. But this time around, the Android One phone also packs an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose. Internally, Xiaomi has added an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage options. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Mi A3 boasts of a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. The setup is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Additionally, Xiaomi has put in a bigger 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,030mAh

  • Published Date: August 21, 2019 9:15 AM IST

