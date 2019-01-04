Xiaomi Mi A3, the next Android One smartphone could be in works

Xiaomi is expected to launch its first Android Go smartphone called the Redmi Go sometime this year. But, a new leak suggests the company might also be working on the successor to its Android One smartphone. Xiaomi has had a great amount of success with Mi A1, Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite, the only Android One smartphones from the Chinese smartphone maker. The devices have particularly appealed to those who want Xiaomi’s affordable hardware and Google’s stock Android experience. Now, the codename for a new device suggests that this lineup will be joined by yet another device, which could be the Mi A3.

A new Xiaomi device with the codename “orchid_sprout” has been discovered by Franztesca, a junior member at XDA Developers and widely known for the development of the XiaoMiTool. The code appeared while digging through the latest MIUI 10 firmware based on Android 9 Pie for the Xiaomi Mi 8. The existence of this codename was further confirmed by its existence in the latest MIUI 10 builds released for the Mi MIX 3. The “_sprout” suffix has been used in the codename of every Android One device certified by Google and has also been found on the Android One smartphones released so far by Xiaomi.

For instance, the Mi A1 was codenamed “tissot_sprout” while the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite were codenamed “jasmine_sprout” and “daisy_sprout” respectively. The existence of Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite were also discovered before their launch and it could be possible that Xiaomi inadvertently buried details of its next Android One device in the Android Pie code. The hardware specifications of “orchid_sprout” are not known just yet but it is expected to support NFC since the firmware indicates support for NFC chip from NXP. If this device makes its global debut as Mi A3 then it will be the first in Xiaomi’s Android One lineup to get NFC support.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi, like other smartphone makers, begins development of new software months ahead of their official release. So, one cannot certainly say that this device will indeed be called the Mi A3 or if it will be released at all. Xiaomi has also canceled a number of devices in the middle of their development and the “orchid_sprout” could see the same fate as well. Xiaomi has multiple product announcements including Redmi 7 series, Redmi Pro 2, Redmi Go and others this year and its focus would be around Redmi brand, which was made independent entity yesterday.