Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone spotted with 48MP camera: Report

Earlier this year, a report suggested that Xiaomi is working on two new Android One phones with in-display fingerprint sensors. Now, one Xiaomi phone with the model number M1906F9SH has been spotted on FCC, which is speculated to be the Xiaomi Mi A3. The listing only reveals the phone’s back panel noting a “48MP AI camera” labeling and Android One branding.

It’s also worth noting that the FCC listing image of alleged Mi A3 doesn’t get a fingerprint sensor cutout, which means we are possibly looking at the in-display fingerprint sensor. The FCC phone’s model number M1906F9SH also lines up well with a Xiaomi phone spotted on TENAA last month (via Android Authority). There it had the model number M1906F9SC. Although, TENAA listing was rumored to be the Mi CC9e rebranded version.

Xiaomi has already launched the Mi CC9 series in China. There are two phones launched – Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. These boast a 3D glass back design with gradient finish, 48-megapixel primary camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. Both the budget devices offer AMOLED display, 4,000mAh battery, and more.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series specifications, features

The Xiaomi CC9 comes with a tall 6.39-inch AMOLED display and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The more affordable version packs a 6.08-inch AMOLED panel. The devices feature a dot-notch display design, similar to other Redmi budget phones. The Mi CC9 sports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The Mi CC9 comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Mi CC9e on the other hand uses latest Snapdragon 665 chipset. Both the phones will ship with Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 custom UI atop. Talking about the cameras, the Mi CC9 bears a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, both the handsets sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which is the same as on the Redmi Y3.

Story Timeline