Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone with 48MP camera launched in India: Price, features

The Mi A3 is Xiaomi’s third smartphone to be a part of Google’s Android One program. It is the successor to last year's Mi A2. Here's a look at the Xiaomi Mi A3's price in India, offers, features, and specifications.

  • Updated: August 21, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Xiaomi launched its Mi A3 smartphone at an event in Spain earlier this year. As the name suggests, this is the company’s third Android One smartphone. Today, the company has launched the smartphone in the Indian market. Read on to find out everything about the Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India, features, and specifications.

Mi A3 price in India, offers, availability

The Mi A3 has launched in two variants in India. Prices for the base model start from Rs 12,999, which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 15,999. The new smartphone is set to go on sale starting August 23 at 12:00PM via Amazon India, and mi.com. Buyers can choose from color options like More than White, Kind of Grey, and Not just Blue.

As a part of the launch, Xiaomi has announced a few offers for early buyers. These include up to Rs 1,000 cashback when using HDFC credit cards. Bharti Airtel has announced double data offers for subscribers who plan to buy the new Xiaomi smartphone.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi A3’s USPs include its photographic chops, and the software it runs on. Being a part of Google’s Android One program, the Mi A3 runs stock Android Pie out-of-the-box. It is also in line to receive the next Android Q update sometime before the end of this year.

For photography, the Mi A3 comes boasts a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118 degree) sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front you’ll find a 32-megapixel selfie camera backed by AI features.

Other features include a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset along with Adreno 610 GPU. There is also up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage on offer. The internal memory is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the company has retained the IR Blaster and 3.5mm audio jack.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3 Xiaomi Mi A2
Price 12,999 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo
Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+ 5.99-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP
Front Camera 32MP 20MP
Battery 4,030mAh 3,010mAh

  • Published Date: August 21, 2019 12:38 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 21, 2019 12:41 PM IST

