Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone with 48MP camera launched; Price, specifications and features

The Mi A3 offers upgraded display from the Mi A2. Additionally, it comes with 48-megapixel camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and 4,030mAh battery.

  Published: July 17, 2019 7:33 PM IST
Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Android One smartphone, the Mi A3, in Spain today. It is company’s third generation ‘Mi A’ series smartphone in partnership with Google. The smartphone offers stock Android experience over Xiaomi’s own MIUI. In India, the company previously launched two iterations – the Mi A1 and Mi A2. The all-new Xiaomi Mi A3 launch is also expected to follow in India, but so far there is no confirmed launch date.

The Mi A3 offers upgraded display from the Mi A2. Additionally, it comes with 48-megapixel camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and 4,030mAh battery. Here’s all you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi A3.

Xiaomi Mi A3: Price

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is priced at EUR 249 (approximately Rs 19,000) in Spain for the starting 6GB RAM / 64GB of internal storage variant. There’s also a second variant for the phone. The high-end Mi A3 packs the same 6GB RAM, but with 128GB of internal storage. It’ll cost EUR 279 (approximately Rs 21,000). At present, Xiaomi has only confirmed the launch event for Poland, which will take place on July 25. Xiaomi is likely to launch the smartphone in India soon, but so far, we are only expecting it for next month.

Xiaomi Mi A3: Specifications and features

The Mi A3 is an Android One smartphone and it’ll ship with stock Android 9 Pie operating system. Up front, the smartphone features a 6.1-inch HD+ AMOLED display with waterdrop notch, which is a downgrade from the last year’s Mi A2. But this time around, the phone packs an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Internally, Xiaomi has packed an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage options. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Mi A3 boasts of a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118 degree) lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Additionally, Xiaomi has put in a bigger 4,030mAh battery with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: July 17, 2019 7:33 PM IST

