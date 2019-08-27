Xiaomi Mi A3 available via open sale till August 31

Xiaomi Mi A3, the new Android One smartphone, will be available via open sale till August 31. The Mi A3 was launched in India on August 21 and went on its first sale on August 23. Soon after the first sale at 12:00PM IST, Xiaomi announced second sale at 8:00PM IST. The smartphone went on sale for the third time today at 12:00PM IST and now, it has been made available via open sale for a limited period. If you have been planning to get the Mi A3 then you can get one without having to wait for the flash sale.

Xiaomi Mi A3: Availability and Price

Xiaomi has announced that Mi A3 will be available via special sale till August 31. The smartphone will be available via open sale on both Amazon India and Mi.com. It is not clear why Xiaomi is offering open sale for the device within one week of its launch. This is a big change in Mi A3’s retail strategy. The Mi A3 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 15,999. It comes with Rs 750 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and additional Rs 250 for EMI transactions. There is also double data offer from Airtel.

Specifications and Features

The Mi A3 is a big departure from Mi A1 and Mi A2 in terms of design. The Android One smartphone ditches metal for a glass back. It is offered in more than white, not just blue and kind of grey color options. There is a 6.01-inch AMOLED display featuring HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There is also expandable storage up to 256GB via shared SIM slot.

The Mi A-series has always been about cameras and Mi A3 gets a 48-megapixel main sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, Xiaomi has equipped the device with a 32-megapixel camera similar to Redmi Y3. It runs Android Pie and will be among the first device to get Android 10 update. It packs a 4,030mAh battery and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3 Price 12999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,030mAh

